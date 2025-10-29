A CHRISTMAS STORY The Musical Comes to Walnut Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Walnut Street Theatre will continue their 217th season by inviting audiences to experience the holidays with Ralphie Parker and his family! Travel back to 1940’s Indiana with the Parkers in A CHRISTMAS STORY The Musical. The show begins previews November 18, opens November 26, and runs through January 4.

A CHRISTMAS STORY The Musical is Broadway’s musical comedy gift! A boy named Ralphie has a big imagination and one wish for Christmas, a Red Ryder BB Gun. A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, the dogs stealing the turkey, a cranky department store Santa and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the obstacles that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas dream. This beloved musical captures holiday wonder with funny and heartfelt songs, show-stopping dancing, a pair of mischievous dogs, delicious wit and a heart of gold!

Based on the classic 1983 motion picture A Christmas Story and the 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd, the show features a book written by Joseph Robinette and music and lyrics written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman). The show premiered on Broadway in 2012, where audiences embraced the entertaining family experience as the magic of the holiday season. Securing three Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score, the musical features an entertaining selection of songs for audiences of all ages, including “It All Comes Down to Christmas”, “Ralphie to the Rescue!”, and “A Christmas Story”.

Richard Stafford returns to the Walnut as Director/Choreographer, having previously directed and choreographed numerous Mainstage shows, including last season’s smash-hit, Jersey Boys. In additional to his work with the Walnut, Stafford has also choreographed on Broadway and the New York City Opera. Music and vocal direction will be provided by CHRIS BURCHERI, who returns to the Walnut for his sixth season. His Walnut credits include Dreamgirls, ELF The Broadway Musical, Jersey Boys, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and more. Burcheri has also served as the music director for the WST for Kids series and the Associate Conductor on Annie and Holiday Inn.

Taking on the lead role of Ralphie, the daydreamer from Indiana who spends his days counting down to Christmas, are two Walnut veterans: TYLER JAI KNOWLES (ELF the Broadway Musical) of Red Hill, PA and RAPHAEL SOMMER (ELF the Broadway Musical) of Merion, PA. ELYSE LANGLEY makes her Walnut debut as Mother and Fran Prisco (Million Dollar Quartet) returns to the stage as The Old Man, Ralphie’s father. Rounding out the Parker family are KIERAN GALLAGHER of Philadelphia, PA and OLIVER WONG of Lebanon, NJ, who make their Walnut debuts sharing the role of Randy. Bill Van Horn (ELF the Broadway Musical) appears as Jean Shepherd himself, telling the story of the show, and Ellie Mooney (Noël Coward’s Hay Fever) portrays (Miss) Shields, Ralphie’s teacher. The role of Schwartz is shared by OWEN AHLMER of Exton, PA and ALEX LIAS of Bala Cynwyd, PA, and the role of Flick is shared by TRISTAN MONAGHAN of Trevose, PA and ELLIS TARGOFF of Philadelphia, PA; all four make their Walnut debuts. Taking on the role of bully Scut Farkus is BRIAN MANNING of Havertown, PA and MJ WERMUTH of Pennsauken, NJ, both making their Walnut debuts, and his sidekick Grover Dill is portrayed by BEN HOSBACH (ELF the Broadway Musical) of Swarthmore, PA and Trey Johnson of Sewell, NJ in his Walnut debut.

Returning to the Walnut stage as dancers, dreamers, and denizens of Ralphie’s world are Dance Captain Joseph Cullinane (Jersey Boys), Sara Brophy (ELF the Broadway Musical), WILL STEPHAN CONNELL (Jersey Boys), Mark Donaldson (Rocky, the Musical), TIARA J. GREENE (ELF the Broadway Musical), BONNIE KELLY (ELF the Broadway Musical), RYAN KLEINMAN (Jersey Boys), Kevin Kulp (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Scott Langdon (Rocky, the Musical), KIMBERLY MAXON (ELF the Broadway Musical), EDDIE OLMO II (ELF the Broadway Musical), Rebecca Robbins (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Kerri Rose (Jersey Boys), DOMINICK SANNELLI (ELF the Broadway Musical), Rochelle Scudder (Legally Blonde: The Musical), AUDREY BIEHL SIMMONS (ELF the Broadway Musical), and DEVON SINCLAIR (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical). LAURA Kate Marshall rounds out the adult ensemble in her Walnut debut.

The Walnut production will feature an extended ensemble of children from the Delaware Valley, all students from its Theatre School. The incredible children’s ensemble includes JULIA MERCEDES HEUMAN of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, as well as Walnut debuts EMMA CAROTO of West Chester, PA; OONA COOPER-THEIMAN of Philadelphia, PA; LYDIA JONES of Harleysville, PA; LILA MALEY of Pottsville, PA; SCARLET PRESLEY of Horsham, PA. Additionally, the role of the hounds will be played by GUS and JETHRO, courtesy of William Perloni Theatrical Animals.

The creative team behind the production are all familiar faces to the Walnut, coming together to build Ralphie’s world. Scenic Designer John Farrell (Jersey Boys) is joined by Lighting Designer MATT DEMASCOLO (ELF the Broadway Musical), Sound Designer Ed Chapman (ELF the Broadway Musical), and Costume Designer MARY FOLINO (Noël Coward’s Hay Fever). With classic holiday cheer and evoking the nostalgia of the 1940’s, these Walnut favorites will bring small town Chicago right to the heart of Philadelphia.