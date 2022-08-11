$31 Lottery Tickets Announced for DEAR EVAN HANSEN Philadelphia Premiere at the Kimmel Cultural Campus

A digital lottery has been announced a for the Philadelphia premiere of the TonyÂ® Award-winning musical. For the First North American Tour, the lottery will offer fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for each performance through Telecharge. The show will be at The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre from Tuesday, August 16 - Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries at ForrestLottery.com on Sunday, August 14 at 12:00 AM and will be accepted until 9:00 AM the day before the performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $31 each. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. All entrants are encouraged to follow Dear Evan Hansen on Instagram (@dearevanhansen), Twitter (@dearevanhansen) and Facebook (@DearEvanHansen) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for ticket pickup at the Forrest Theatre. Seat locations awarded via the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at ForrestLottery.com.

The winner of six 2017 TonyÂ® Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by TonyÂ® Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ® and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time TonyÂ® Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).



Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six TonyÂ® Awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show's original cast won a Daytime Emmy Award for "Best Musical Performance on a Daytime Talk Show" for their April 2017 performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's Today Show, only the second Broadway show in history to win that category.

The GrammyÂ® Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 GrammyÂ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek, and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

In addition to the touring production and the record-breaking Broadway production, Dear Evan Hansen launched its first international production in Canada, in March 2019 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Lindsay Levine. Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Sash Bischoff and Adam Quinn are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor.

The touring production of Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Stacey Mindich. The co-producers are Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante Di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network, and the Shubert Organization, in association with Arena Stage, Molly Smith and Edgar Dobie, and Second Stage Theatre, Carole Rothman, and Casey Reitz. Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson are Executive Producers.

For more information, please visit DearEvanHansen.com