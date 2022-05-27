Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2022 FREDDY Awards Recipients Announced

Re-broadcast will be June 4, 7 PM on WFMZ.

Philadelphia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 27, 2022  
2022 FREDDY Awards Recipients Announced

The 2022 FREDDY Awards Ceremony were broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 26th at 7 PM.

Re-broadcast will be June 4, 7 PM on WFMZ.

For more information on the FREDDY© Awards, please visit www.freddyawards.org.

See the full list of winners below!

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra

School Production

Easton Area HS 42nd Street

Outstanding Use of Scenery

School Production

Liberty HS The Sound of Music

Outstanding Use of Costumes

School Production

Bangor Area HS Les Misérables: School Edition

Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member

School Production Student Role

Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Tyler Borneo Benny Southstreet

Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member

School Production Student Role

North Warren Regional HS The Addams Family School Edition Kaylee Babiak Alice Beineke


Student Achievement Award

School Production Student Role

North Warren Regional The Addams Family: School Edition Ava Tanis Executive Assistant

Outstanding Use of Lighting

School Production

Freedom HS Curtains

Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance

School Production Students Song

Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Jake Delesky, Tyler Borneo Guys & Dolls

Outstanding Choreography

School Production

Liberty HS The Sound of Music

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

School Production Student Role

Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Maya Marino Cappello Miss Adelaide


Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

School Production Student Role

Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Jacob ten Bosch Nathan Detroit


Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer

School Production Student Role

North Warren Regional HS The Addams Family School Edition Elise Stefankiewicz The Moon

West Virginia University Scholarship
Musical Theatre Performance - Elizabeth Rutt, Bangor Area High School


Outstanding Chorus

School Production

Emmaus HS The Addams Family School Edition

Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance

School Production Student Song

Bangor Area HS Les Misérables: School Edition Charles CJ Fassl Bring Him Home

The Air Products Education/Community Impact Award - Whitehall High School

Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor

School Production Student Role

Nazareth HS Little Shop of Horrors Jacob Kremer Audrey II Voice


Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress

School Production Student Role

Catasauqua HS Chicago: High School Edition Hannah Kurczeski Velma Kelly

Outstanding Production Number

School Production Song

Bangor HS Les Misérables: School Edition One Day More

Outstanding Stage Crew (In honor of Capt. Christopher Seifert)

School Production

Liberty HS The Sound of Music

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

School Production Student Role

Liberty HS HS The Sound of Music Rebekah Bex Vermuelen Maria Rainer

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

School Production Student Role

Bangor HS Les Misérables: School Edition Charles CJ Fassl Jean ValJean

Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School

School Production

Catasuqua HS Chicago: High School Edition


Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

School Production

Bangor Area HS Les Misérables: School Edition


ADDITIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS & COMMUNITY AWARDS


Civic Theatre Outstanding Student Director Award and Internship

Emma Higton Nazareth HS

Mowad Turf Specialists Cash Award
Recipients: Charles Fassl
Rebekah Bex Vermuelen

Pennsylvania Youth Ballet/Ballet Guild of the Lehigh Valley Summer Dance Intensive


Recipients: Sara Horvath Belvidere HS
Julia Ressler Easton HS
Ashley Westgate Emmaus HS
Julia Ruhf Freedom HS
Giovanni Failla Whitehall HS
Elise Stefakiewicz North Warren Regional HS
Kayla Beam Warren Hills Regional HS
Giovanni Failla Whitehall HS

Muhlenburg College

East Stroudsburg University

DeSales University

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Chicagoland's Longest Running Musical Theatre Appoints Peter Marston Sullivan and Peter Blair as Artistic Director and Executive Producer
  • Photos: First Look at BRIDGING THE GAP ONE STEP AT A TIME, Streaming This June
  • About Face Youth Theatre to Present World Premiere of GAYME CHANGERS
  • See League of Chicago Theatres' Summer Theater Guide, Featuring Black Ensemble Theater, Goodman Theatre & More