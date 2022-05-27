2022 FREDDY Awards Recipients Announced

The 2022 FREDDY Awards Ceremony were broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 26th at 7 PM.

Re-broadcast will be June 4, 7 PM on WFMZ.

For more information on the FREDDY© Awards, please visit www.freddyawards.org.

See the full list of winners below!

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra

School Production

Easton Area HS 42nd Street

Outstanding Use of Scenery

School Production



Liberty HS The Sound of Music

Outstanding Use of Costumes

School Production

Bangor Area HS Les Misérables: School Edition

Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member

School Production Student Role

Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Tyler Borneo Benny Southstreet

Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member

School Production Student Role

North Warren Regional HS The Addams Family School Edition Kaylee Babiak Alice Beineke



Student Achievement Award

School Production Student Role

North Warren Regional The Addams Family: School Edition Ava Tanis Executive Assistant

Outstanding Use of Lighting

School Production



Freedom HS Curtains

Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance



School Production Students Song

Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Jake Delesky, Tyler Borneo Guys & Dolls

Outstanding Choreography

School Production

Liberty HS The Sound of Music

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

School Production Student Role

Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Maya Marino Cappello Miss Adelaide



Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

School Production Student Role

Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Jacob ten Bosch Nathan Detroit



Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer

School Production Student Role

North Warren Regional HS The Addams Family School Edition Elise Stefankiewicz The Moon

West Virginia University Scholarship

Musical Theatre Performance - Elizabeth Rutt, Bangor Area High School



Outstanding Chorus

School Production

Emmaus HS The Addams Family School Edition

Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance

School Production Student Song

Bangor Area HS Les Misérables: School Edition Charles CJ Fassl Bring Him Home

The Air Products Education/Community Impact Award - Whitehall High School

Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor

School Production Student Role

Nazareth HS Little Shop of Horrors Jacob Kremer Audrey II Voice



Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress

School Production Student Role

Catasauqua HS Chicago: High School Edition Hannah Kurczeski Velma Kelly

Outstanding Production Number

School Production Song

Bangor HS Les Misérables: School Edition One Day More

Outstanding Stage Crew (In honor of Capt. Christopher Seifert)

School Production

Liberty HS The Sound of Music

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

School Production Student Role

Liberty HS HS The Sound of Music Rebekah Bex Vermuelen Maria Rainer

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

School Production Student Role

Bangor HS Les Misérables: School Edition Charles CJ Fassl Jean ValJean

Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School

School Production

Catasuqua HS Chicago: High School Edition



Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

School Production

Bangor Area HS Les Misérables: School Edition



ADDITIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS & COMMUNITY AWARDS



Civic Theatre Outstanding Student Director Award and Internship

Emma Higton Nazareth HS

Mowad Turf Specialists Cash Award

Recipients: Charles Fassl

Rebekah Bex Vermuelen

Pennsylvania Youth Ballet/Ballet Guild of the Lehigh Valley Summer Dance Intensive



Recipients: Sara Horvath Belvidere HS

Julia Ressler Easton HS

Ashley Westgate Emmaus HS

Julia Ruhf Freedom HS

Giovanni Failla Whitehall HS

Elise Stefakiewicz North Warren Regional HS

Kayla Beam Warren Hills Regional HS

Muhlenburg College

East Stroudsburg University

DeSales University