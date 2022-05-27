2022 FREDDY Awards Recipients Announced
Re-broadcast will be June 4, 7 PM on WFMZ.
The 2022 FREDDY Awards Ceremony were broadcast live from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV and wfmz.com on Thursday, May 26th at 7 PM.
See the full list of winners below!
Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra
School Production
Easton Area HS 42nd Street
Outstanding Use of Scenery
School Production
Liberty HS The Sound of Music
Outstanding Use of Costumes
School Production
Bangor Area HS Les Misérables: School Edition
Outstanding Performance by a Male Ensemble Member
School Production Student Role
Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Tyler Borneo Benny Southstreet
Outstanding Performance by a Female Ensemble Member
School Production Student Role
North Warren Regional HS The Addams Family School Edition Kaylee Babiak Alice Beineke
Student Achievement Award
School Production Student Role
North Warren Regional The Addams Family: School Edition Ava Tanis Executive Assistant
Outstanding Use of Lighting
School Production
Freedom HS Curtains
Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance
School Production Students Song
Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Jake Delesky, Tyler Borneo Guys & Dolls
Outstanding Choreography
School Production
Liberty HS The Sound of Music
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
School Production Student Role
Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Maya Marino Cappello Miss Adelaide
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
School Production Student Role
Phillipsburg HS Guys & Dolls Jacob ten Bosch Nathan Detroit
Outstanding Performance by a Featured Dancer
School Production Student Role
North Warren Regional HS The Addams Family School Edition Elise Stefankiewicz The Moon
West Virginia University Scholarship
Musical Theatre Performance - Elizabeth Rutt, Bangor Area High School
Outstanding Chorus
School Production
Emmaus HS The Addams Family School Edition
Vic Kumma Award for Outstanding Solo Vocal Performance
School Production Student Song
Bangor Area HS Les Misérables: School Edition Charles CJ Fassl Bring Him Home
The Air Products Education/Community Impact Award - Whitehall High School
Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actor
School Production Student Role
Nazareth HS Little Shop of Horrors Jacob Kremer Audrey II Voice
Outstanding Featured Performance by an Actress
School Production Student Role
Catasauqua HS Chicago: High School Edition Hannah Kurczeski Velma Kelly
Outstanding Production Number
School Production Song
Bangor HS Les Misérables: School Edition One Day More
Outstanding Stage Crew (In honor of Capt. Christopher Seifert)
School Production
Liberty HS The Sound of Music
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
School Production Student Role
Liberty HS HS The Sound of Music Rebekah Bex Vermuelen Maria Rainer
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
School Production Student Role
Bangor HS Les Misérables: School Edition Charles CJ Fassl Jean ValJean
Outstanding Overall Production by a Smaller School
School Production
Catasuqua HS Chicago: High School Edition
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
School Production
Bangor Area HS Les Misérables: School Edition
ADDITIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS & COMMUNITY AWARDS
Civic Theatre Outstanding Student Director Award and Internship
Emma Higton Nazareth HS
Mowad Turf Specialists Cash Award
Recipients: Charles Fassl
Rebekah Bex Vermuelen
Pennsylvania Youth Ballet/Ballet Guild of the Lehigh Valley Summer Dance Intensive
Recipients: Sara Horvath Belvidere HS
Julia Ressler Easton HS
Ashley Westgate Emmaus HS
Julia Ruhf Freedom HS
Giovanni Failla Whitehall HS
Elise Stefakiewicz North Warren Regional HS
Kayla Beam Warren Hills Regional HS
Giovanni Failla Whitehall HS
Muhlenburg College
East Stroudsburg University
DeSales University