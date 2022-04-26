2022 Chester County Studio Tour Features 165 Artists in 66 Studios Throughout the Region

The Chester County Studio Tour is pleased to announce their annual two-day event that showcases, highlights, and shares artists with art connoisseurs, collectors, and curious neighbors. Widely regarded as a casual way to introduce art lovers and to the arts and become immersed in the creative talent scattered throughout the county, the Tour returns for its 12th year, May 14 through May 15, 2022, at over 66 studios throughout Chester County.

"Since our last County Studio Tour in May 2021, we have gone back into hibernation mode. We have been in our studios developing our ideas, nurturing our intuition, and perfecting our skills," said County Studio Tour creator Jeff Schaller. "Once again, we will emerge this May to share our creative environment and new artwork. In the past 12 years we have weathered the elements and a pandemic, and furnished many homes with art, all while inspiring new artists to join us. We can truly celebrate over a decade of bringing the arts to Chester County. Nothing is better for those who love and collect great art than these two days in May."

To date, thousands of art enthusiasts have toured local studios as part of the Chester County Studio Tour. The region's best artists are represented in captivating studio environments that go beyond the usual gallery experience. Visitors are offered an opportunity to delve into artists' creative processes in a casual, impactful way that transcends normal gallery interaction. Studios will exhibit painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, clay, glass, paper and fiber. All artists will be present to interact with both buyers and browsers alike.

Visitors are encouraged to design their own self-guided tour with the Chester County Studio Tour's new interactive website, sponsored by tolsdorf Oil Lube Express. By visiting countystudiotour.com, visitors can click the "add to Itinerary" button of their favorite artists, and have Google Maps plot the most efficient route, providing turn-by-turn directions to each chosen studio. For those short on time, the tour has designed a new "Find 5!" feature, which will find the five closest studios for the visitor. Members of the public can also start with a studio close to their starting point, or anywhere they like, by using a convenient map.

The County Collector Series, sponsored by Otto's Mini & Otto's BMW, will again be offered in 2022. The public can collect an original framed 6" x 6" piece of art for the special price of $75.00, the same price as offered 10 years ago. Two-dimensional artists have created original works of art in a 6" x 6" frame, and three-dimensional artists have created special pieces for the County Collector Series. A photo of each work in this series is included in the catalogue and displayed on the website.

The 2022 Chester County Studio Tour is proudly sponsored by Citadel Federal Credit Union; the tour is free and open to the public, Saturday, May 14, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Please visit www.countystudiotour.com for a map, artist and studio listings, and the catalogue. Handicapped accessible studios are marked on the studio pages in the catalogue and on the website. Email info@countystudiotour.com or call 610.942.9629 for further information.