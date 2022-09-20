1st Street Players to Present LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL This Halloween

1st Street Players leads into their 2022-2023 season, "Breaking Free" with a special fundraising event for the theater: a production of "Lizzie," the award winning rock musical, by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner & Alan Stevens Hewitt.

"Lizzie" is based on the true story of the infamous, (alleged) axe wielding murderess, Lizzie Borden, her sister Emma, friend Alice Russell, housekeeper Bridget, and of course, Mr. and Mrs. Borden, and proposes some new theories on what really happened in August of 1892, in the quiet town of Fall River, Massachusetts. The show is dark, disturbing, moving, at times humorous, and always entertaining. The tale is told through the voices of four women, fronting a six piece rock band, with a powerful score inspired by the music of Bikini Kill, The Runaways, Heart, and more.

Director Nicole Napolitano loves this opportunity to bring together talented musicians from both her theater and heavy metal backgrounds, to tell a story that has unexpected depth and powerful messaging. "There are just so many complex layers and so much meaning to be found within this 90 minute rock show. I love that it uses the female voice to show the real impact of abuse and mental health struggles on people's lives." According to Artistic Director Dee Leech, "What I find truly inspiring is the true collaboration effort in this fundraiser. It is a blending of seasoned rock musicians, trained artists and theater folk coming together in a local brewery, to bring to life one of the most grisly murders and trials of that time period. The trial was truly a public obsession at the time, and there is still speculation as to whether Lizzie did it today. Come to the show and decide for yourself."

"Lizzie" is best suited for mature audiences, as it contains strong language, sexual situations, violence, and abuse. Parental advisory is suggested, and supervision required, for any audience member under the age of 18.

Performances are October 21st and 22nd at 8 pm, and October 23rd at 4 pm. They are not being held at the theater, but at Tuned Up Brewing Company, 135 N. Main Street, Spring City, PA. Tickets will be available for purchase in two sections: $25 for reserved dinner theater style seating, and $20 for general admission bar "concert" seating (limited view).

All audience members will be carded upon entry, and adults 21 years and older will receive a ticket for one free beer. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue. The event will have vendors as well as raffles for a variety of items donated by businesses including the Lizzie Borden House, Axe Heaven, Splitting Edge Axe Throwing, and Darker Arts Studio.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197949®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1ststreetplayers.org%2Fshows?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (610) 404-8436.

1st Street Players is a small community theater nestled in the heart of Birdsboro, PA. Since opening our doors in 2015, we have provided top-notch entertainment to our community and surrounding areas. Our goal is to uplift the community through imaginative theatrical productions and transformative educational programming. We strive to foster a safe space for artists and audiences to connect, collaborate, and create.