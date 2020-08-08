11th Hour Theatre Company Announces Three Quarantine Cabarets

All events will be recorded and available for 14 days after the original air date for members-only.

This summer, 11th Hour is offering a wide range of online programming including 3 Quarantine Cabarets featuring extraordinary singing duos, as well as 3 Musical Theatre Salons where you'll be able to virtually interact LIVE with some of your favorite Philly artists over Zoom. Can't make it live? All events will be recorded and available for 14 days after the original air date for members-only.



Set up your laptop, phone, or cast to the big screen, because we're bringing some big talent right to your home! For less than $10 a show ($50 total), enjoy these remaining five events featuring 12 incredible artists broadcasting directly from their home to yours.

Saturday, August 8th will feature Bi Jean Ngo and David M. Raine.

David M Raine began studying Straight and Musical Theater at New Freedom Theater by 13. He went on to study in NY at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) right out of High School. His focus and hard work earned him the role of BERGER in the Broadway Musical "Hair", making him the first man of color to Lead the show across Europe. Upon his return to the States, David had great success in television, and commercial/fashion modeling. This gave him a lot of time to develop his songwriting and band performance skills through concerts in the States and overseas/Middle East. When in NY, he still kept a foot theater stages when starring in the US Musical Tour of "If This Hat Could Talk" with Melba Moore, Stephanie Mills, directed by George Faison. He played Leon Becker in Stanley Bennet Clay's straight drama, "Ritual" for it's Off Broadway run. Since then, David has focused mostly on his film/tv career and songwriting for indie films.



Bi Jean Ngo is totally excited to participate in this Quarantine Couples Cabaret with 11th Hour Theatre Company. Bi and David have been spending their time together alongside their furbaby, Archie Beef Noodle. They've been busy cooking, making homemade kombucha, and figuring out what their favorite songs are to share with everyone. Bi is a Philadelphia based theatre actor, director, and educator. She holds an MFA from The Actors' Studio Drama School at New School University and a Bachelor's of Science in Film and Television from Boston University. She additionally trained at Dell'Arte International, The Suzuki Company of Toga, Shakespeare and Company, and The Workcenter of Jerzy Grotowski. She has appeared onstage at InterAct Theatre Company, Azuka Theatre, Arden Theatre, Walnut Street Theatre, Theatre Horizon, Delaware Shakes, Shakespeare in Clark Park, and more.

