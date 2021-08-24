11th Hour Theatre Company Announces New Leadership And 2021-22 Season

11th Hour Theatre Company, the region's premier boutique musical theatre organization, is proud to announce a series of upcoming performances and an exciting leadership transition. After 16 seasons, co-founder and Producing Artistic Director Michael Philip O'Brien will be leaving 11th Hour this fall to become the new Executive Producer at the Gretna Theatre in Mount Gretna, PA

"Leading 11th Hour for these past 16 years has been the greatest professional experience of my life," says O'Brien. "It has been an honor to be a part of the Philadelphia theatre community and I am so excited to experience the next phase of 11th Hour as a fan."

Fellow 11th Hour co-founder and previous Artistic Associate Steve Pacek will be appointed as the Transitional Artistic Director this fall. As someone who has been with the company since its inception, 11th Hour is glad to retain the institutional knowledge and passion of Pacek. Pacek also brings the added benefit of expertise gained from a national and international theatre career, as well as a long history of service as the longest-serving board member of Theatre Philadelphia.

"This change comes at a pivotal moment of transition for all of us, as we re-enter the world of live entertainment after a long, digital hiatus," notes Pacek. "We know where we've been, but we can't wait to see where we will go. I can't wait to lead the 11th Hour team into this next phase as we figure out creative solutions to bringing back the joy of live theater in a safe, innovative way."

Upcoming Performances

11th Hour's 2021-22 season is shaping up to have exhilarating promise. The company will present a meaningful, community-driven season with all performances taking place at Christ Church Neighborhood House in Old City, Philadelphia, located at 20 N. American Street.

First up is SOON, written by Nick Blaemire, a co-production with Prima Theatre in Lancaster, PA. This fully staged musical will be directed by Michael Philip O'Brien as his departing act from 11th Hour. SOON is a witty, apocalyptic, and surprisingly humorous musing centering on a woman who isolates herself in her apartment (sound familiar?). The perfect piece for today, SOON reminds us of the importance of fully embracing life - even with the end in sight. See it in Philadelphia October 28 - November 7, 2021.

In 2022, 11th Hour kicks into gear with a world premiere concert, PROUD: A Cabaret in Color. Created by local artists Kyleen Shaw and Garrick Vaughan, this vibrant, original piece highlights resilience and joy through the lens of Black artists. From musical selections digging into a multitude of topics, from colorism to the infamous "black card," PROUD is a musical exploration of the black experience like no other. Presented January 14 - 23, 2022.

The season will close in April with a second concert presentation of a show to be announced. Performances for this run April 23 - May 1, 2022.