The Linda Ronstadt Experience to Pay Tribute to Icon at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center

With 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy Of County Awards, an Emmy and an ALMA Award, few artists will ever come close to the iconic status that singer-songwriter Linda Ronstadt has earned. Which is why, on Sunday, November 21 at 3 PM, the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) will be honoring the now retired icon with a special performance by The Linda Ronstadt Experience.

Featuring acclaimed Lead Vocalist Tristan McIntosh, a finalist in American Idol 2016, The Linda Ronstadt Experience recreates Ronstadt's greatest hits over numerous genres - folk, rock, country, jazz standards, opera and even Latin. Ronstadt and her band's ability to cover several genres of song with the same profound, heartbreakingly beautiful melody is what made her stand out as a performer, and The Linda Ronstadt Experience's ability to emulate this talent makes them a one-of-a-kind tribute to a legendary artist.

McIntosh brings formidable vocals and a passion for singing to every performance, reinvigorating each song for the 21stcentury. After completing her run as a finalist in American Idol 2016, McIntosh found her home with the Linda Ronstadt Experience and became the final piece of the puzzle for its members. With a fiercely diverse portfolio and the talent for enthralling audiences, McIntosh tells a story with Ronstadt's lyrics and bridges a gap between generations bringing the full-bodied vocals of the original performance to a modern era.

Among the members of The Ronstadt Experience band are Founder and Veteran Bassist Junior Cain, Drummer Doug Plavin, Producer, Songwriter and Sideman Adam Michael Rothberg on keyboards, guitars, and harmony vocals, and with Rothberg on guitar and harmony vocals is Bronson Bush.

In addition to Ronstadt's own songs, the band's set list includes songs that she wrote for, or co-wrote with, other artists such as Warren Zevon, Elvis Costello, The Eagles, Tom Petty, Jackson Brown and more.

"The Linda Ronstadt Experience will blow you away,"said April Evans, executive director of Uptown!. "They have all of the on-stage charisma and passion of Linda herself; I can't wait for audiences to see what they bring to the stage."

Tickets for Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center: The Lisa Ronstadt Experience can be purchased here: https://secure.uptownwestchester.org/87

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High St., West Chester, PA. For more information visit https://uptownwestchester.org.