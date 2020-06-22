Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Rebrands as PYO Music Institute

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), one of the preeminent youth orchestras in America, has been serving young musicians through music education and performance for 80 years. Originally a single orchestral ensemble, the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra has grown to have three orchestras, a brass ensemble, a large string ensemble and the transformational Tune Up Philly program, which serves under-resourced communities.

Considering this overwhelming growth and the breadth of the organization, the decision was made to create a new brand and now the organization is PYO Music Institute. Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director, said, "We are excited about this change as we believe it is a much better description of the depth of our organization, with the potential of continued growth and expansion into the future."

The timing of this change could not be more appropriate. Scaglione continued, "It's a time when we must listen to each other, learn from one another and grow together, united in making necessary changes to ensure justice for all. The entire Board and staff are more dedicated than ever to be inclusive and committed to make an even greater contribution to the well-being of our society."

In addition to the new name, PYO Music Institute has overhauled their brand image and online presence. There is a new logo and new website: www.pyomusic.org. Also, a new social media handle @pyomusicinstitute on facebook and @pyomusic on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and Flickr.

James M. Matour, Chairman of the PYO Music Institute Board of Trustees, said, "As we make these changes to our organization, one thing has never changed. Our mission. It hasn't wavered, but it has become more relevant and more urgent. PYO Music Institute uses extraordinary music education through the pursuit of music excellence to inspire a strong sense of character, discipline, commitment and community for our diverse student population."

PYO Music Institute continues to offer six program divisions for nearly 600 students, ages six to 21. Three of these groups have also had updated name changes. Philadelphia Young Musicians Orchestra is now Young Musicians Debut Orchestra. PRSYM is now Prysm Strings and Tune Up Philly has an expansion to its name - Tune Up Philly - Orchestral Pathways Program.

