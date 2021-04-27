Eddie Palmieri Afro-Caribbean Jazz Quartet Will Perform a Concert at The Annenberg Center Next Week

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents legendary pianist and bandleader Eddie Palmieri and his Afro-Caribbean Jazz Quartet streamed live, on Friday, May 7 at 7 PM. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more information.

Renowned NEA Jazz Master Eddie Palmieri is at the top of his game. A beloved patriarch of Latin jazz, he has amassed nine Grammy Awards while remaining on the cutting edge of Afro-Caribbean music since the early 1960s. Known for his bold charisma and innovative drive, Palmieri returns to the Annenberg Center stage with Luques Curtis on bass, Louis Fouché on alto saxophone, and Camilo Molina on drums.

