Nuria Saba Will Perform at Teatro en Grande Next Week
Saba has released her own solo songs, as well as composed for the film The Dreamer.
Nuria Saba will perform at Teatro en Grande on July 1, 2021.
Disfrutaremos un concierto de indie folk y ritmos peruanos al estilo de la cantautora peruana, Nuria Saba. Únete a nuestra transmisión en Facebook y web GTN en Vivo.
Nuria Saba is a singer and composer. She has released her own solo songs, as well as composed for the film The Dreamer.
Learn more at https://granteatronacional.pe/evento/nuria-saba.