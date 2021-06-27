Nuria Saba Will Perform at Teatro en Grande Next Week

Nuria Saba will perform at Teatro en Grande on July 1, 2021.

Disfrutaremos un concierto de indie folk y ritmos peruanos al estilo de la cantautora peruana, Nuria Saba. Únete a nuestra transmisión en Facebook y web GTN en Vivo.

Nuria Saba is a singer and composer. She has released her own solo songs, as well as composed for the film The Dreamer.

Learn more at https://granteatronacional.pe/evento/nuria-saba.