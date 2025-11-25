 tracker
NOCHE DE LA BALADA PERUANA Comes to Gran Teatro Nacional

The event is set for 26 November.

By: Nov. 25, 2025
La Asociación Peruana de Autores y Compositores (APDAYC) invita al público a celebrar el poder de la melodía y la palabra en “Noche de la Balada Peruana”, un homenaje a las voces y compositores que dieron forma al romanticismo musical del país. El Gran Teatro Nacional será escenario de un encuentro con las emociones que inspiran aplaudidas canciones románticas. Una velada para sentir y compartir el legado de la balada peruana. 

ENTRADAS: 

  • Ingreso libre, previa inscripción en la plataforma web de Teleticket 
  • Inscripciones: lunes 24 de noviembre, 5:00 p.m.
  • Enlace: Click aquí

MÁS INFORMACIÓN:

  • Edad de ingreso mínima recomendada: Jóvenes mayores de 14 años.
  • Todos los niños deben ingresar con un adulto responsable, cada uno con su entrada.
  • El horario de ingreso al teatro será cuarenta minutos antes del inicio de la función.
  • La función inicia en punto. Iniciado el espectáculo no se permitirá el ingreso a la sala, así respetamos la experiencia de todos los asistentes.
  • Duración: 1 hora, aproximadamente
  • Estacionamiento gratuito para autos y bicicletas: Calle Del Comercio S/N Puerta 6 del Ministerio de Cultura (mostrar entrada al ingresar). Capacidad limitada.


