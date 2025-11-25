NOCHE DE LA BALADA PERUANA Comes to Gran Teatro Nacional

La Asociación Peruana de Autores y Compositores (APDAYC) invita al público a celebrar el poder de la melodía y la palabra en “Noche de la Balada Peruana”, un homenaje a las voces y compositores que dieron forma al romanticismo musical del país. El Gran Teatro Nacional será escenario de un encuentro con las emociones que inspiran aplaudidas canciones románticas. Una velada para sentir y compartir el legado de la balada peruana.

Love Theater in ? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.