JUNTA EXTRAORDINARIA Returns This November

The event will take place November 14, 21 15 & 22 at 9.30 pm.

Junta Extraordinaria returns virtually to Teatro La Plaza this November! In a Facebook post, the company shared the following details about the event:

"This November 14th returns Junta Extraordinaria Únicas 4 funciones! The first virtual meeting of neighbors of our building El Future. A game between Gisela Ponce de León, Christian Ysla, AND YOU! Or maybe, just an excuse to meet and digest the uncertainty of these extraordinary days. Together.

WORKS: November 14, 21 15 & 22 at 9.30 pm

You can purchase your ticket at the following link:

https://bit.ly/JuntaExtraordinariaTLP

ELENCO:

Gisela Ponce de Lion

Christian Ysla

CREATION TEAM:

Alejandro Clavier

Chela of Ferrari

Luis Alberto León

Claudia Tangoa

Price: 25.00 suns

Discount BBVA: 20.00 suns

Solidarity Price: 35.00 soles

Check out the full post below!

