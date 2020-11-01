JUNTA EXTRAORDINARIA Returns This November
The event will take place November 14, 21 15 & 22 at 9.30 pm.
Junta Extraordinaria returns virtually to Teatro La Plaza this November! In a Facebook post, the company shared the following details about the event:
"This November 14th returns Junta Extraordinaria Únicas 4 funciones! The first virtual meeting of neighbors of our building El Future. A game between Gisela Ponce de León, Christian Ysla, AND YOU! Or maybe, just an excuse to meet and digest the uncertainty of these extraordinary days. Together.
WORKS: November 14, 21 15 & 22 at 9.30 pm
You can purchase your ticket at the following link:
https://bit.ly/JuntaExtraordinariaTLP
ELENCO:
Gisela Ponce de Lion
Christian Ysla
CREATION TEAM:
Alejandro Clavier
Chela of Ferrari
Luis Alberto León
Claudia Tangoa
Price: 25.00 suns
Discount BBVA: 20.00 suns
Solidarity Price: 35.00 soles
Check out the full post below!
