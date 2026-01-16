Festival de Artes Escénicas de Lima Returns in March

🎭 NEW! Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Festival de Artes Escénicas de Lima (FAE Lima) is scheduled to return in 2026 with a program running from March 4 through March 15 in Lima. This edition marks a milestone anniversary for the festival, celebrating 10 years of presenting theatrical and interdisciplinary performance works.

FAE Lima is a showcase of both national and international productions across theatre, dance, and other live performance disciplines. The festival’s programming typically includes staged works from Peru’s leading companies as well as invited troupes from abroad, offering a concentrated schedule of performances in multiple venues throughout the city.

The 2026 edition will emphasize artistic exchange and diversity in scenic expression, continuing the festival’s mission to present a broad spectrum of contemporary performing arts. Details about specific performances, participating companies, and schedules are expected to be published closer to the event dates by the festival’s organizers.