Peru is set to host the 2nd International Circus Festival of Peru, known as Pulso, a major performing arts event scheduled for July 10–13, 2026, at the Convexia Expo Center in Lima. The festival will bring together world-class circus acts and artistic presentations, strengthening the country’s profile as a destination for international performing arts after January 1, 2026.

Pulso features a competitive program of circus performances that include aerial acts, juggling, acrobatics and balance demonstrations. Artists and troupes from several countries are expected to participate, showcasing a mix of established circus legends and emerging talent. The event is organized with the aim of highlighting the circus as a serious art form and fostering cultural exchange across the Americas.

Performances will run across multiple days, beginning with opening acts and competitions on July 10 and 11, 2026, followed by additional showcases and public workshops designed to engage audiences and practitioners alike. The festival will conclude with a gala awards show on July 13, 2026, where top performers will be recognized for excellence in their disciplines.

The casting for Pulso includes a diverse roster of performers such as Kris Kremo, a noted juggler with a record of international acclaim, and Oleg Izossimov, an equilibrium specialist known for his work on major circus stages worldwide. In addition to performance showcases, the festival program includes talks, exhibitions and collaborative sessions between artists and the public to discuss trends and techniques in contemporary circus arts.

Ticket information and schedules will be made available in early 2026, and they expect the festival to draw both local audiences and international visitors. Pulso is part of a broader cultural calendar in Peru that includes other arts festivals and events scheduled throughout 2026, reflecting ongoing investment in the country’s performing arts sector.

