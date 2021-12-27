Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gran Teatro Nacional Updates COVID-19 Guidelines

Vaccination requirements are for everyone over the age of 18.

Dec. 27, 2021  
Gran Teatro Nacional has updated its COVID-19 processes.

Starting on December 10, it is mandatory to present the complete Covid-19 vaccination card or certificate (two doses) to enter. Before entering the theater, our staff will validate it physically, virtual or digitally, being accepted certificates issued in Peru or abroad, along with IDNI or identity document.

This requirement is required only for those over 18 years old.

Learn more here.


