Gran Teatro Nacional Updates COVID-19 Guidelines
Vaccination requirements are for everyone over the age of 18.
Gran Teatro Nacional has updated its COVID-19 processes.
Starting on December 10, it is mandatory to present the complete Covid-19 vaccination card or certificate (two doses) to enter. Before entering the theater, our staff will validate it physically, virtual or digitally, being accepted certificates issued in Peru or abroad, along with IDNI or identity document.
This requirement is required only for those over 18 years old.
