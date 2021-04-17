Gran Teatro Nacional Performances Will Be Broadcast on TV From Today

The Gran Teatro Nacional is coming to your TV beginning today! On April 17, the theater premieres the second season of Teatro en Grande by TVPerú with new shows from Peruvian artists.

Artists that will perform concerts include Luz María Carriquiry-Artista, Nave Ascensor, AMEN, Rosa Guzmán, Mauricio Mesones, and Delores Delirio, Pierina Less Oficial, Pochi Marambio y Tierra Sur, and many more.

The premiere concert is performed by Luz María Carriquiry-Artista.

Check out a preview below!