Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gran Teatro Nacional Performances Will Be Broadcast on TV From Today

The premiere concert is performed by Luz María Carriquiry-Artista.

Apr. 17, 2021  

The Gran Teatro Nacional is coming to your TV beginning today! On April 17, the theater premieres the second season of Teatro en Grande by TVPerú with new shows from Peruvian artists.

Artists that will perform concerts include Luz María Carriquiry-Artista, Nave Ascensor, AMEN, Rosa Guzmán, Mauricio Mesones, and Delores Delirio, Pierina Less Oficial, Pochi Marambio y Tierra Sur, and many more.

The premiere concert is performed by Luz María Carriquiry-Artista.

Check out a preview below!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Peru Stories
VIDEO: Retablo de Marineras is Now Streaming From the Ballet Folclórico Nacional de Photo

VIDEO: 'Retablo de Marineras' is Now Streaming From the Ballet Folclórico Nacional del Perú

Gran Teatro Nacional Presenta Nueva Edición de Café Concierto con el d&uacut Photo

Gran Teatro Nacional Presenta Nueva Edición de Café Concierto con el dúo Acosta-Lescano

Gran Teatro Nacional Will Premiere Sisi y su primer concierto Photo

Gran Teatro Nacional Will Premiere 'Sisi y su primer concierto'

VIDEO: Gran Teatro Nacional Streams CHABUCA Photo

VIDEO: Gran Teatro Nacional Streams CHABUCA


More Hot Stories For You

  • IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Will Be Performed at Bucks County Playhouse This Summer
  • Kathleen Chalfant and George Bartenieff to Star in World Premiere of BLUE VALIANT
  • THE WILEY AND SANTORO Show to be Presented by Theatre Horizon
  • Lola's Garden Debuts At Suburban Square With Acclaimed Chef Andrew Wood