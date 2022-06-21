THE COLOUR RED Installation By Moana Mayatrix and Lucas Bowers Comes to PS Art Space Next Month

'The Colour Red' is a creative collaboration of musician, performer and writer Moana Mayatrix and artist and designer Lucas Bowers, that melds original music, story-telling, visual art, animation and fashion into a fearless feast of creative expression.



'The Colour Red' is a magical and edgy exploration of the repressed wild feminine and the archetypes of a woman's journey from naive princess, to wounded woman, to warrior; making a bold statement on the undying Spirit and the strength of our inner Wild Woman.

The centrepiece of the show is the animated installation, 'The Colour Red' illustrated by Lucas and set to MOANA's original murder-ballad, experienced within an intimate, bespoke enclosure created inside PSAS for an immersive viewing experience. Surrounded by a selection of illustrated print works and a unique collection of Colour Red inspired garments created by Moana and Lucas, this is a truly narrative artwork that explores the landscape of possibilities of what constitutes story telling.



"'The Colour Red' is an adventurous creative vision of all things RED - passion, love, lust, blood, fury, told through the lens of the wild feminine in a full-length story-song I've written over a number of years... It is a very important work to me, and I am very excited to host my first multidisciplinary exhibition that involves the full spectrum of my creativity. Sharing this alongside an acclaimed artist like Lucas, with our shared passion for creating conceptual, immersive worlds, is a dream come true." - Moana Mayatrix

"'The Colour Red' is the cumulative expression of years of my art and design practice explored through the gamut of the mediums I've worked with and layered in a figurative collage of my many lifetime influences, from comic books to music, clothing to film, nouveau tech to traditional media all built around a beautifully symbolic narrative that's very close to my heart. A passionate, toothy, darkly-beautiful work, to collaborate on a project like 'The Colour Red' with an artist who inspires me, and whom I respect as much as Moana Mayatrix ,has been an adventure thrill ride of creative expression I've enjoyed more than anything I've done in a long time."- Lucas Bowers

Opening night celebrations are on Friday 8 July from 6.30pm. On Saturday 9 July The Colour Red Live Performance Event in the gallery includes a specially choreographed performance by burlesque artist ESSIE FOXGLOVE, and elemental drone duo FILTH GODDESS, in addition to a special performance by WAM nominated art-rock band MOANA, whose cello-laden, desert rock soundscapes will provide the accompaniment for Moana's powerful voice as she conjures The Colour Red's heroine - a badass spiritual assassin. Doors 7pm, show 7.30pm to 11pm, tickets to the Live Performance Event available at www.humanitix.com



The Colour Red exhibition runs Sunday 10 July to Wednesday 13 July from 5pm to 9pm, for after-dark lovers of the cutting edge , PS Art Space, 22 Pakenham St, Fremantle.

Direct Link to Live Performance Event Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/moana-the-colour-red-live-performance