SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes To Kwinana

Koorliny Arts Centre will bring the larger-than-life Broadway hit Shrek The Musical to the stage this November. Running from November 14-22, 2025, this production is packed with laughter, heart, and a whole lot of swamp magic. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical reimagines the beloved story of everyone's favourite ogre in a hilarious, high-energy spectacle for the whole family.

Join Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and a cast of misfit fairytale characters on a side-splitting journey that proves there's more to everyone than meets the ears. Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Caroline, or Change) and a witty book by David Lindsay-Abaire, Shrek The Musical blends big laughs, catchy tunes, and a heartwarming message about love and acceptance.

Since premiering on Broadway in 2008, Shrek The Musical has enchanted audiences around the world with its clever humour, spectacular sets, and show-stopping songs like "I Know It's Today," "Morning Person," and "Freak Flag."

Don't miss your chance to experience this laugh-out-loud musical extravaganza - a joyful, family-friendly adventure that's guaranteed to leave audiences grinning from ear to ear (ogre ears included).