City of Rockingham Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ Performance in the Park

This event is part of the Summer Series of free entry, family-friendly, smoke-free and alcohol-free events.

Mar. 22, 2021  
Bring your picnic blanket and chairs down to the Village Green for an enchanted theatre performance of The Wizard of Oz.

Enjoy free, family-friendly entertainment on 27 March 5.30pm, with roving characters and pre-show stage performers. The Wizard of Oz performance will start at 6.30pm.

Following the performance, there will be photo opportunities with your favourite characters. Food and drink will be available for purchase from food vans on-site.

Parking is available behind the Gary Holland Community Centre and Rockingham Museum.

You will be required to check-in at this event using the SafeWA app, in line with the State Government's mandatory contact tracing requirements. A QR code will be displayed around the event site and at the event information tent. If you don't have the app on your phone, a manual sign-in sheet will be available at the event information tent. Hand sanitiser will also be available. Read more on this here.


