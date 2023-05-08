CRASH Comes to The Blue Room Theatre This Month

Performances run 16 May - 3 June 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

INTERVIEW: Guest Writer Hums Engineer Interviews Tyran Parke, Artistic Director of the Aus Photo 1 INTERVIEW: Guest Writer Hums Engineer Interviews Tyran Parke, Artistic Director of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival
CHRISSIE PARROTT'S FACADE Comes to Liberty Theatre Perth Photo 2 CHRISSIE PARROTT'S FACADE Comes to Liberty Theatre Perth
Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian Strin Photo 3 Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS
Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May Photo 4 Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May

CRASH Comes to The Blue Room Theatre This Month

A 15-show season of Sisterhood of the Travelling Lighter is coming to The Blue Room Theatre this Annual Season, to theatrically portray the unique lens of womanhood and explores a rich tapestry of connection and love.

Crash Theatre Company would like to offer you the opportunity to attend and review our show. Below are further details for your reference.

The play shows Bree, Georgia, Nic and Holly as four young women who met on the first day of high school, now about to graduate from university. They light a joint to relieve some of the graduation day jitters and end up travelling through time, visiting some key moments in their friendship to seek truth, solace and hope, for what comes next. By the directing partnership of Hannah Quaden and Ella Cooke, this story is performed through the vehicle of magic realism; providing a multidisciplinary and sensory audience experience that will emulate time-travel, nostalgia, and a critical reflection of the self.

Crash Theatre Company brings you an all-female, predominantly queer production team starring Stella Banfield, Courtney McManus, Clea Purkis, and Shannon Rogers. Produced by an eclectic and powerful collective of Western Australian artists including Ana Ferreira Manhoso, Orla-Jean Poole, Bec Price, Megan Mak, Rachel Porter, and Lea Šimić.

16 May - 3 June 2023
The Blue Room Theatre, 53 James Street Mall, Perth WA 6000
Tickets and information at blueroom.org.au

Female friendship is portrayed by the media in a way that is often insulting, usually conveyed by someone who doesn't understand the multiplicity and intricacies of womanhood and female companionship. From Blair and Serena's constant world-ending drama in Gossip Girl to the male-obsessed steadfast bond in John Tucker Must Die - female relationships are typically held together in media through a connection to men, money, and popularity. Sisterhood of the Travelling Lighter shows the good, the bad, and the ugly of close friendships in a dignified portrayal without belittlement.

There is nothing quiet or mundane about this piece, it is an epic of all proportions. It is grand and sweeping and shows the messiness and vulnerability of four women with genuine love at the forefront of their friendship. The sound of the most secretive whisper to the loud bellows of peeling laughs - Sisterhood of the Travelling Lighter will wrap you in a warm hug of nostalgia and remind you of the first crushes, the friendship bracelets, and the love that you and your friends share after all this time.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May Photo
Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May

Funny man Sammy J is back on tour, in one huge musical comedy sketch show, starring all your favourite characters from his hit TV Show.

CHRISSIE PARROTTS FACADE Comes to Liberty Theatre Perth Photo
CHRISSIE PARROTT'S FACADE Comes to Liberty Theatre Perth

The fabulously baroque dance creation Façade takes over the Liberty Theatre for six performances from 14-17 June 2023.

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of AT HOME WITH THE SHERIDANS Edz Sportz Bar Photo
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of AT HOME WITH THE SHERIDANS Ed'z Sportz Bar

The quirky social drama focusing on people being misjudged, overlooked and ignored due to their socioeconomic standing comes alive in a world premiere at Ed’z Sportz Bar this May. Check out photos from the production here!

Perth Festival of the Arts Returns in May Photo
Perth Festival of the Arts Returns in May

Perth Festival of the Arts returns on 18th-27th of May 2023, with venues across Perth welcoming internationally renowned and Scottish talent from the world of music, arts and culture. Remaining true to the Festival’s long-standing classical core, this year’s Festival presents a rich and varied classical programme, which sees classical stars from across the world take to the stage in Perth. 


More Hot Stories For You

CRASH Comes to The Blue Room Theatre This MonthCRASH Comes to The Blue Room Theatre This Month
Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This MaySammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May
CHRISSIE PARROTT'S FACADE Comes to Liberty Theatre PerthCHRISSIE PARROTT'S FACADE Comes to Liberty Theatre Perth
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of AT HOME WITH THE SHERIDANS Ed'z Sportz BarPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of AT HOME WITH THE SHERIDANS Ed'z Sportz Bar

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HMS Pinafore
Dolphin Theatre (5/18-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STRICTLY BALLROOM
The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale (5/31-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU