CRASH Comes to The Blue Room Theatre This Month

A 15-show season of Sisterhood of the Travelling Lighter is coming to The Blue Room Theatre this Annual Season, to theatrically portray the unique lens of womanhood and explores a rich tapestry of connection and love.

The play shows Bree, Georgia, Nic and Holly as four young women who met on the first day of high school, now about to graduate from university. They light a joint to relieve some of the graduation day jitters and end up travelling through time, visiting some key moments in their friendship to seek truth, solace and hope, for what comes next. By the directing partnership of Hannah Quaden and Ella Cooke, this story is performed through the vehicle of magic realism; providing a multidisciplinary and sensory audience experience that will emulate time-travel, nostalgia, and a critical reflection of the self.

Crash Theatre Company brings you an all-female, predominantly queer production team starring Stella Banfield, Courtney McManus, Clea Purkis, and Shannon Rogers. Produced by an eclectic and powerful collective of Western Australian artists including Ana Ferreira Manhoso, Orla-Jean Poole, Bec Price, Megan Mak, Rachel Porter, and Lea Šimić.

16 May - 3 June 2023

The Blue Room Theatre, 53 James Street Mall, Perth WA 6000

Tickets and information at blueroom.org.au

Female friendship is portrayed by the media in a way that is often insulting, usually conveyed by someone who doesn't understand the multiplicity and intricacies of womanhood and female companionship. From Blair and Serena's constant world-ending drama in Gossip Girl to the male-obsessed steadfast bond in John Tucker Must Die - female relationships are typically held together in media through a connection to men, money, and popularity. Sisterhood of the Travelling Lighter shows the good, the bad, and the ugly of close friendships in a dignified portrayal without belittlement.

There is nothing quiet or mundane about this piece, it is an epic of all proportions. It is grand and sweeping and shows the messiness and vulnerability of four women with genuine love at the forefront of their friendship. The sound of the most secretive whisper to the loud bellows of peeling laughs - Sisterhood of the Travelling Lighter will wrap you in a warm hug of nostalgia and remind you of the first crushes, the friendship bracelets, and the love that you and your friends share after all this time.