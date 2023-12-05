BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards December 5th Standings; STRICTLY BALLROOM Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kallyanne Brown - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 45%

Jessica Ashton - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 31%

Drew Anthony - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 25%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dani Paxton - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 58%

Katie Williams - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 18%

Dani Paxton - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 18%

Zoe Atkinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Drew Anthony - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 55%

Drew Anthony - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 35%

Drew Anthony - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 11%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kate Champion - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 46%

Adam Mitchell - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 29%

Clare Watson - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 15%

Ian Michael - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 10%



Best Ensemble

STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 48%

A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 34%

42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 12%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 4%

BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 1%

OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 1%

THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Timms - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 62%

Luke Scatchard - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 29%

Matt Marshall - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 5%

Lucy Birkinshaw - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 2%

Mark Howett - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 1%

Chloe Ogilive - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joe Louis Robinson and Jarrad Van Dort - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 68%

Joe Louis Robinson - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 32%



Best Musical

STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 64%

A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 26%

42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 10%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kate Sisley - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 47%

Ethan Churchill - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 36%

G Madison - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 10%

Morgan Cowling - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 8%



Best Performer In A Play

Hayley McElhinney - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 38%

Caroline Brazier - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 32%

Ian Wilkes - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 22%

Steve Le Marquand - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 9%



Best Play

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 44%

OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 33%

BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 15%

THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zoe Atkinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 42%

Zoe Atkinson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 30%

Tyler Hill - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 17%

Sara Chirichilli - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 12%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Gibbs - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 86%

Joe Paradise Lui - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 5%

Melanie Robinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 4%

Ash Gibson Greig - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 3%

Rachael Dease - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jamie Rolton - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 44%

Lisa Adam - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 27%

Sophie Psaila-Savona - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 15%

Greg Jarema - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 14%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Emma Jackson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 41%

Kaz Kane - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 22%

Joel Jackson - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 21%

Michael Abercromby - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 16%

