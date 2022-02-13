BWW Review: AVENUE Q at Subiaco Arts Centre

With Fringe in full swing, Arise Productions threw in a treat with a performance of AVENUE Q. The show, which debuted in 2003, has consistently been praised for its honest approach to the themes it presents, and this production gave time to those themes but also kept the laughs going for an entertaining night out.

Starring as lead character Princeton is Greg Jarema. It's fair to add puppeteering to Jarema's already impressive skill set and his work all round was excellent. His own body use as well as his use of the puppet really added to the performance, and all his jokes came off effortlessly. As love interest Kate Monster was Sarah Booth, who also utilized all her talents in a warm and endearing effort. As the lovably awkward Brian (one of the human characters) was Brandyn Kaczmarczyk, who played his role wonderfully and had perfect timing with fiancée Christmas Eve (played by Ebony Uetake). Uetake was responsible for many of the bigger laughs through the show with her portrayal.

Another wonderful human performance was by Adriana Herrera as Gary Coleman. Herrera always had perfect timing and stage presence and gave plenty to the show. The fascinating yet reclusive Trekkie Monster was played perfectly by Jake Battle, who added plenty of character to the already hilarious role, whilst Ethan Churchill and Marshall Brown bounced off each other wonderfully as Rod and Nicky. In yet another perfect pairing, Izzi Green and Josh Hartley were the Bad Idea Bears, bringing the necessary cutesy characteristics on top of the slightly evil leanings of the bears. Cathy Woodhouse plays Kate's domineering boss Mrs Thistletwat excellently, a hint of familiarity with the character helping to keep the laughs going. In a similarly outrageous role is Mia Passmore as Lucy T. Slut, delighting the audience with her use of the puppet as well as her vocal work.

Olivia Collier directed AVENUE Q, bringing the best out of each performer and using the limited space at Subiaco Arts Centre perfectly, on a set she designed. The puppets were courtesy of Shoebox Theatre Company and were adorable to really riff on the uncanny valley between cute puppets and adult themes. Musical director (and Arise founder) David Gray kept everything musical about the show together perfectly, and everyone- puppet, human, or mix- played their part.

AVENUE Q was presented by Arise Productions as a part of Perth Fringeworld. More information available through Fringeworld.