Review: PLAID TIDINGS at Revolution Stage Company

Grab Grandpa, the kids, and all of your retro-loving pals some tickets to Revolution Stage Company’s production of Plaid Tidings this holiday season!

This classic piece of theatre offers everything you want from a Christmas show—it is funny, lighthearted, and heartwarming. Plaid Tidings features four local gentleman clad in thier holiday plaid best, performing four part harmonies and fun mash-ups of all your favorite seasonal tunes. The plot is simple; The "Plaids" are sent to our modern world from Heaven to bring holiday joy and nostalgia from the 1930s to the 1960s.

Plaid Tidings stars Koby Queenan as Smudge, the Plaid who’s too analytical for his own good, Noah Walhberg as Jynx, the Plaid who’s a bit of a lovable mess, Carlos Garcia as Frankie, the handsome crooner, and Julian Perez as Sparky, for comic relief—Each gentleman charming, talented, and eager to spread holiday cheer.

All four men keep their energy going strong the whole “sleigh ride” through. Being in the audience is a bit like riding along on a slap-happy christmas train through musical history, stopping along at some of the most popular stars hits of music history.

I was surprised at how much I enjoyed this production, only because I’m very familiar with the title, and aware it’s a budget-friendly production for theatres to mount. But the familiarity proves that no big budget is ever needed to have a great time at the theatre. A piano, some harmony, and a couple of funny bits is a recipe for success every time.

The clever use of hand-sewn “props” by Rebecca Havely, plungers, and bells will spark your inner child, remembering to enjoy a bit of frivolity and loads of creativity this season. The world is heavy, but Plaid Tidings is not.

PS: If you’re Jewish, like me, there’s plenty of Hanukkah jokes for us!

