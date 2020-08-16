McCallum Theatre Education Presents the OPEN CALL TALENT PROJECT

The event is held online this year.

McCallum Theatre Education presents its Open Call Talent Project online this year!

Some of the Valley's best performers of all ages are presented in this exciting talent competition that has become a McCallum audience favorite and sell-out event. Local artists team up with the staff and crew to present four visually stunning and energy filled performances.

This Valley-wide talent competition is the perfect opportunity to showcase your talent! If you sing, dance, play an instrument, juggle, do magic, comedy, or another self-contained novelty act, here's your chance to perform at the McCallum.

Finalists will appear on stage at McCallum Theatre in four performances. Audience members vote for their favorite performer at the first three performances and celebrate the winners at the final performance on Saturday evening.

Learn more here and find out about this year's finalists here.

