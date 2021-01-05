Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Announces 2021 Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series

Today, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts announced that its beloved Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series returns 2021 with five free virtual performances for young audiences and their families. The series kicks off January 23-24 with PETE THE CAT, based on the book series by Eric Litwin, and continues with DOKTOR KABOOM!, a hilariously charming blend of science and comedy February 20-21; THE SNAIL AND THE WHALE, featuring an adventurous young girl and her seafaring father as they reimagine the story of a tiny snail's incredible trip around the world March 13-14; DINO LIGHT, a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology, and dance April 17-18; and concludes with bilingual kids' music sensation SONIA DE LOS SANTOS May 15-16. Each show is free for families to view, but registration is required online at lutherburbankcenter.org. There is a 48-hour viewing period to provide for flexibility for families as they enjoy each production from home.

"We're thrilled not only to be able to offer the Clover Sonoma Virtual Family Fun Series this year, but to do so completely free to families. It's one way we can give back to the community that means so much to us. This is only possible because of the generosity of Clover Sonoma, Exchange Bank, and the Evert Person's Youth Access Fund supplied by the Ernest L. and Ruth W. Finley Foundation," said Melanie Weir, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Education and Community Engagement Manager.

CLOVER SONOMA FAMILY FUN SERIES LINEUP

PETE THE CAT by TheaterWorksUSA

Available Saturday, January 23-Sunday, January 24, 2021

In this musical adventure based on the book series by Eric Litwin, the minute Pete the Cat meets the Biddles he gets the whole family rocking, all except for Jimmy. For this organized second grader, the end of the school year has a lot of tests and the last thing he needs is some new cat in his life turning everything upside down. But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help. Together, they conquer second grade art and both learn a little something new about inspiration and friendship.



DOKTOR KABOOM!

Available Saturday, February 20-Sunday, February 21, 2021

The hilariously charming Doktor Kaboom blends science, comedy, and a German accent in his series of increasingly spectacular demonstrations of the physical sciences. His performance showcases the scientific method using humor and incredibly explosive

experiments tied directly to curriculum standards.



THE SNAIL AND THE WHALE by Tall Stories of London, England

Available Saturday, March 13-Sunday, March 14, 2021

Inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved picture book, longing to see the world, a tiny sea snail hitches a lift on the tail of a great big, grey-blue humpback whale. Together they go on an amazing journey, brought vividly to life through live music, storytelling and lots of laughs-but when the whale gets beached, how will the snail save him? This heart-warming adventure is for everyone ages 4 and up.



DINO LIGHT by CORBiAN Visual Arts and Dance in collaboration with Lightwire Theater

Available Saturday, April 17-Sunday, April 18, 2021

Featured on "America's Got Talent," this performance showcasing a world of glow-in-the-dark characters created out of neon light is a fan-favorite. A lonely scientist with magical powers creates a friendly dinosaur named Darwin. When Darwin wanders from home, he discovers a world of creatures who light up the darkness and help him understand the most coveted experience: love. Unique and visually dazzling, "DiNO Light" is praised for its cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology, and dance by audiences all over the world. Viewers are encouraged to turn out the lights in their homes for the full experience!



SONIA DE LOS SANTOS

Available Saturday, May 15-Sunday, May 16, 2021

Bilingual kids' music sensation Sonia De Los Santos shares her cheerful songs about nature, everyday life, and her own Mexican heritage and immigration to the U.S. as a young person. Sonia's award-winning music is in Spanish and English, with sounds inspired by various Latin American rhythms including son jarocho, cumbia, gaita, currulao and huayno hailing from Mexico, Colombia, and Peru as well as U.S. folk traditions. Audiences will even get a sneak peek into how Sonia and her friends make music with special demonstrations. Folks from all ages will delight in this cultural music experience!