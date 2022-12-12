Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards; at Desert Ensemble Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michael Holmes - THE JUDY SHOW - The Purple Room Supper Club 38%

Glenn Rosenblum - THE MUSICAL MAN - CV REP 16%

Jaci Davis - THERE'S NOTHING LIKE A DAME - Palm Canyon Theatre 10%

Jeff Barnett - RAZZLE DAZZLE - Palm Springs Cultural Center 9%

Francesca Amari - DIFFERENT DRUM: THE MUSIC OF Linda Ronstadt - PS Underground and Arthur Newman 8%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - The Purple Room 6%

Terry Larson - TUESDAYS WITH TERRY - one eleven 4%

Marilyn Maye - Marilyn Maye IN CONCERT - Purple Room 3%

Steve Ross - 'Cole Porter & BEYOND' - CVRep 2%

Ari Axelrod - 'A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY' - CV REP 1%

Julie Garnye' - AN EVENING WITH Julie Garnye - CVRep 1%

Se Layne - THERE'S NOTHING LIKE A DAME - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Marieann Meringolo - BETWEEN YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW: THE SONGS OF ALAN & Marilyn Bergman - Oscar's Cabaret 0



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jose de la Cuesta - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 45%

Ray Limon - MAMMA MIA! - Desert Theatricals 17%

Ray Limon - FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Theatricals 16%

Phylicia Mason and Rebecca Rodriguez - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Desert Rose Playhouse 8%

Dee Dee Star - MID CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 7%

Miss DD Starr - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 3%

Se Layne - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Se Layne - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Se Layne - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank Cazares - CABARET - College of the Desert 47%

Heather Reba - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - DESERTTHEATRICALS 32%

Derik Shopinski - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

Frank Cazares - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs 6%

Derik Shopinski - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

Frank Cazares - CLOSER THAN EVER - 2022 3%

Derik Shopinski - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Derik Shopinski - SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Michael Hadley - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 38%

Ray Limon - FORUM - Desert Theatricals 27%

Mark Christopher - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 7%

Phylicia Mason and Rebecca Rodriguez - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Desert Rose Playhouse 7%

Se Layne - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

Ron Celona - CLOSER THAN EVER - CVRep 5%

Michael Shaw - GIRLFRIEND - Dezart Performs 4%

Derik Shopinski - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Se Layne - PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Richard Israel - SOMETHING ROTTEN - 5 Star Theatricals 1%

Se Layne - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Se Layne - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Palm Canyon Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Cameron Keyes - ARIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 36%

Ray Limon - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Desert Theatricals 23%

Michael Shaw - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs 8%

Jerome Elliott - SALTY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 7%

Steve Rosenbaum - ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse 7%

Dr. William J Layne - CYRANO - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Ron Celona - ANNAPURNA - CVRep 3%

Salty - JEROME ELLIOTT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Richard Marlow - THIS SIDE OF CRAZY - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Deborah Harmon - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Dezart Performs 2%

Judith Chapman - THE GUYS - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Michael Matthews - NATIVE GARDENS - CV Rep 1%

Miri Hunter - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Thought Theatre 1%

Joanne Gordon - LIFE X 3 - CVRep 1%

Miri Hunter - THE DI(C)E SQUAD - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0%

Judith Chapman - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0



Best Ensemble Performance

BEEBO BRINKER CHRINICLES - Desert Ensemble Theatre 34%

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Desert Theatricals 15%

CABARET - McCallum Theatre 11%

MAMMA MIA! - Desert Theatricals 9%

MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 6%

FORUM - Desert Theatricals 5%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

CLOSER THAN EVER - CVRep 4%

PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

DRAGAPELLA! - The Purple Room 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - CVRep 1%

SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Thought Theatre 0%

THE DI(C)E SQUAD - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gavin Wyrick - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert theatricals 24%

JW Layne - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre 17%

Mariah Pryor - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 14%

Joel howden - MAMMA MIA! - Desert theatricals 12%

Derrick McDaniel - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs 7%

Mariah Pryor - ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse 7%

Closer Than Ever - MOIRA WILKIE WHITAKER - CVRep 6%

JW Layne - PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Native Gardens - MOIRA WILKIE WHITAKER - CVRep 5%

Jw Layne - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Joel Howden - GIRLFRIEND - Dezart Performs 1%

JW Lanye - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Scott Smith - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 39%

Joshua Carr - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Theatricals 29%

David Kaminski - Glenn Rosenblum IS THE MUSICAL MAN - Coachella Valley Repertory 11%

Steven Smith - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 7%

Scott Storr / David Andrews Rogers - CLOSER THAN EVER - CVRep 6%

Jaci Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Steven Smith - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Steven Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Steven Smith - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theatre 0%



Best Musical

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Theatricals 33%

INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre 24%

MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 9%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Desert Rose Playhouse 8%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 7%

CLOSER THAN EVER - CVRep 6%

DRAGAPELLA! STARRING THE KINSEY SICKS - The Purple Room 4%

GIRLFRIEND - Dezart Performs 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

ARTIFICIA MORALITY - Desert Ensembe Theatre 60%

PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 20%

ICED - Desert Ensemble Theatre 15%

REMEMBERING THE FUTURE - Odyssey Theatre 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lizzie Schmelling - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 30%

Gilmore Rizzo - FORUM - Desert Theatricals 13%

Emily Unmasch - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Desert Theatricals 13%

Mat Tucker - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Desert Theatricals 7%

Christine Tringali Nunes - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 6%

Tod Macofsky - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Desert Theatricals 6%

Francesca Amari - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Lizzie Schmelling - MAMMA MIA - Desert Theatricals 4%

Julie Garnye' - CLOSER THAN EVER - CVRep 3%

Robbie Wayne - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 2%

Paul Grant - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Paul Grant - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Se Layne - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Eddie Vona - GIRLFRIEND - Dezart Performs 2%

Lou Galvan - SHREK - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Eric Stein-Steele - SHREK IN SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Kyle T. Hester - GIRLFRIEND - Dezart Performs 1%

Janna Cardia - CLOSER THAN EVER - CVRep 1%

Micheal Bullard - CLOSER THAN EVER - CVrep 0%

Jeffrey Landman - CLOSER THAN EVER - CVRep 0



Best Performer In A Play

Fergus Loughnane - ARTIFCIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 35%

Gilmore rizzo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Desert Theatricals 24%

Don savage - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Desert Theatricals 9%

Joel Bryant - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Dezart Performs 6%

Terry Ray - ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse 5%

Michael Pacas - THE GUYS - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

Mel England - ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse 4%

Judith Chapman - THE GUYS - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Ann Van Haney - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Thought Theatre 3%

Michele Davis - SORDID LIVES - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Terry Ray - THE DRAG - The Desert Rose Playhouse 1%

Shante Deloach - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs 1%

Andrew Joseph Perez - NATIVE GARDENS - CVRep 1%

Cortez Johnson - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs 1%

Steve Rosenbaum - THE DRAG - The Desert Rose Playhouse 1%

Kurt Schauppner - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Thought Theatre 0%

Marta Portillo - NATIVE GARDENS - CVrep 0%

Kevin Hayles - THE DI(C)E SQUAD - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0%

Janellen Steininger - NATIVE GARDENS - CVRep 0%

Abe Daniels - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Thought Theatre 0%

Michael Corbett - REMEMBERING THE FUTURE - Odyssey Theatre 0

Katherine Wehler - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Thought Theatre 0

Miri Hunter - THE DI(C)E SQUAD - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Dennis Gersten - NATIVE GARDENS - CVRep 0



Best Play

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 37%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Desert Theatricals 25%

ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse 9%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs 7%

CYRANO - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

NATIVE GARDENS - CVRep 6%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Dezart Performs 4%

THE GUYS - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

ANNAPURNA - CVRep 1%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Thought Theatre 1%

THE DI(C)E SQUAD - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%

REMEMBERING THE FUTURE - Odyssey Theatre 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

JW Layne - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre 24%

Stage Monkey Design - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Theatricals 22%

Stage Monkey Design - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Desert Theatricals 16%

Matthew McLean - MID CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 12%

Jimmy Cuomo - NATIVE GARDENS - CVRep 5%

Thomas L. Valach - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs 5%

JW Layne - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

Jimmy Cuomo - CLOSER THAN EVER - CVRep 4%

JW Layne - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Jimmy Cuomo - ANNAPURNA - CVRep 2%

Jimmy Cuomo - LIFE X 3 - CVRep 1%

Tom Valach - GIRLFRIEND - Dezart Performs 1%

JW Layne - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Palm Canyon Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gus Sanchez - SALTY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 50%

Karlene 'Kiki' Roller - CLOSER THAN EVER - CVRep 14%

Nick Wass - ELECTRICITY - The Desert Rose Playhouse 12%

Clark Dugger - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Dezart Performs 9%

Nick Campbell - SPAMALOT - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Nick Campbell - INTO THE WOODS - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

Clark Dugger - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Dezart Performs 3%

Nick Campbell - CYRANO - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tom Warwick - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 36%

Matthew tucker - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Desert Theatricals 14%

Mia Mercado - MAMMA MIA! - Desert Theatricals 10%

James Hormel - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Desert Theatricals 6%

Randy Doney - FORUM - Desert Theatricals 6%

Carlos Garcia - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 6%

James Owens - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 5%

Eric Stein-Steele - SPAMALOT (LANCELOT/FRENCH TAUNTER/KNIGHT OF NI/TIM THE ENCHANTER - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

Gary Powers - MID-CENTURY MODERNS - Desert Rose Playhouse 3%

Larry Martin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Randy Brenner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - 5 Star Theatricals 3%

Virginia Sulick - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Mark Ziemann - MONTY - Palm Canyon Theatre 0%

