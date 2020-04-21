Desert TheatreWorks Announces Operations Updates

It is important that our community has a place to come together and express itself artistically. We at Desert Theatreworks believe that it is more important that the community be a healthy and vibrant one, strong and able to enjoy the arts to the fullest. That is why DTW has decided to take a brief "intermission" and will pause our operations until it is completely safe for us to come back together and enjoy what we do as a healthy and stronger community.

We will resume our hit production of The Producers followed by Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and All My Sons as soon as the health officials feel it is safe for us to do so. We have also sent our staff and all participants home to protect themselves and take care of their families until our "intermission" concludes. The DTW Family is the backbone of what we do and our most precious gift at Desert Theatreworks.

What does this mean for our guests?

· Our offices are temporarily closed as well as productions postponed until we get the green light to proceed.



· You may email any questions to info@dtworks.org . You will not receive a reply until we resume operations.



· If you hold tickets to any of the three postponed shows, we will reschedule your new performance dates after we are cleared to reopen.



· All Season tickets purchased for the 2020/2021 season remain unchanged.



Although the script might be slightly different. The plot will be the same. DTW will continue to produce some of the best theatre in the valley along with our sister theatres when we all return to production soon.





