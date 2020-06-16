Upcoming Live Streamed Performances at National Arts Center
The NAC collaborates with artists and arts organizations across the country, acts as a catalyst for performance; invests in ambitious new works by artists and arts organizations nation-wide; and nurtures the next generation of audiences and artists from across Canada. Situated on the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinabe nation, the NAC is accessible and welcoming to all, and offers a variety of free programming and events.
MUNDIAL MONTRÉAL: Roberto Lopez
Bboyizm Street Dance Workshop with Crazy Smooth and Melly Mell
Where the Language Mixes with Kevin Loring & Charles Bender
NACO Lunch Break with Leah Roseman
Sandy Scofield, Ostwelve (Ronnie Dean Harris)
Once Upon a Time: Stortime with Jacqui du Toit
Below are a select few live streams that will take place this month.
MUNDIAL MONTRÉAL: Roberto Lopez
June 16th, 7pm
Bboyizm Street Dance Workshop with Crazy Smooth and Melly Mell
June 17th at 11am
Where the Language Mixes with Kevin Loring & Charles Bender
June 17th at 11am
NACO Lunch Break with Leah Roseman
June 17th at 12pm
Sandy Scofield, Ostwelve (Ronnie Dean Harris)
June 17th at 8pm
Once Upon a Time: Stortime with Jacqui du Toit
June 18th at 11am
Click HERE for a full list of June events