Upcoming Live Streamed Performances at National Arts Center

The NAC collaborates with artists and arts organizations across the country, acts as a catalyst for performance; invests in ambitious new works by artists and arts organizations nation-wide; and nurtures the next generation of audiences and artists from across Canada. Situated on the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinabe nation, the NAC is accessible and welcoming to all, and offers a variety of free programming and events.

Below are a select few live streams that will take place this month.

MUNDIAL MONTRÉAL: Roberto Lopez

June 16th, 7pm

Bboyizm Street Dance Workshop with Crazy Smooth and Melly Mell

June 17th at 11am

Where the Language Mixes with Kevin Loring & Charles Bender

June 17th at 11am

NACO Lunch Break with Leah Roseman

June 17th at 12pm

Sandy Scofield, Ostwelve (Ronnie Dean Harris)

June 17th at 8pm

Once Upon a Time: Stortime with Jacqui du Toit

June 18th at 11am

Click HERE for a full list of June events

