Theatre Collingwood Bounces Back With Outstanding Business Support In 2022

When you think of charities that need your donations, do you ever think of arts organizations? We all know that there are many agencies worth supporting and some that, rightly so, pull at your heartstrings in a big way.

During the past two-plus-years, many people have taken time to think about the significance of the arts within their own lives and the role that the arts play in nourishing their mental well-being; something that we may have taken for granted pre-pandemic.

Theatre Collingwood has announced that two major Canadian corporations and several local businesses pledged their support this year as sponsors for the not-for-profit arts organization to continue providing theatrical experiences and educational programs for South Georgian Bay communities. The company extends a big 'Thank You' to their Platinum level sponsors, EPCOR, TD Bank and Royal LePage Locations North Realty Brokerage that each gave $5000 to support programming in the 2022 Season.

You might be saying, "I didn't know that Theatre Collingwood is a charity." Indeed, it's a not-for-profit, professional theatre company that's governed by a Board of Directors and provides a service to the community and visitors to the region.

"EPCOR is a tremendous community partner that came on board in 2020 to provide a lifeline to organizations that bring joy to communities through their national Heart & Soul Fund, and to support those hardest hit by COVID-19," says Erica Angus, Executive Director of Theatre Collingwood. "EPCOR's financial support helped us weather very difficult times. Their renewed support for Theatre Collingwood this year helped us to bring back a full season of programming despite the challenges of forecasting revenue from ticket sales this year."

TD Bank has been a long-time supporter of Theatre Collingwood through their Connected Communities program, which is dedicated to helping increase access to the opportunities people need to participate and feel a sense of belonging in their community. Part of Theatre Collingwood's mission is to amplify diverse voices while providing access to shows and events that are affordable and inclusive. The PORCHSIDE Festival is a newer initiative designed specifically to bring diverse performers from across Ontario to the backyards and porches of homes around Collingwood.

The partnership between Royal LePage Locations North and Theatre Collingwood is also a natural fit. Agents feel that new residents who are moving to the area from urban centres are accustomed to attending unique cultural experiences and see these as a way to connect with their new community.

Theatre Collingwood also received $2500 from each of their 2022 Gold Sponsors: Owen Craig Financial Solutions Inc., Pace Law Firm, The Picot Team-Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, and Tim Hortons, Collingwood.

"These sponsorships enable Theatre Collingwood to stay vibrant and innovative with our live performances and our drama education programs," says Angus. "Two such new programs are our Seniors Storytelling and Seniors Acting programs, which allowed us to connect with older adults who may have felt isolated throughout the pandemic. We also continue to provide the community with professional live theatre and music concerts that feature top Canadian talent," says Angus.

For nearly forty years, Theatre Collingwood has enriched the local arts scene and continues to collaborate with many independent professional artists and regional theatre companies across Ontario. Theatre Collingwood's management team also contributes to other organizations that champion arts and culture in the region including, South Georgian Bay Tourism Association, Blue Mountain Foundation for the Arts, the Regional Arts Action Network, The Institute of Southern Georgian Bay and the CACE Group (Collingwood Arts, Culture & Entertainment), which is advocating for a multi-faceted, regional Centre for Arts, Culture & Entertainment.

For more information about Theatre Collingwood's upcoming events, please call the Box Office at 705-445-2200 or visit www.theatrecollingwood.ca.