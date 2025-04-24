Theatre Collingwood Announced Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, as Theatre Collingwood had its opening night of Newfoundland Songbook, a new show by Collingwood's own Shipyard Kitchen Party, MPP Brian Saunderson formally congratulated the theatre group on its Changemakers Project, made possible by a $41,800 Seed grant from the provincial government's Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The Changemakers Project is designed to foster creativity, inclusion and leadership in the arts.

“Theatre Collingwood has been the home of vibrant and exciting live theatre, bringing talented performers to their stage for decades,” said Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe-Grey. “This provincial government grant through the Ontario Trillium Foundation will help fuel the Changemakers Project which will Raise the Curtain on a new wave of artists who will showcase their skills in our area. My congratulations go out to the dedicated staff and volunteer team at Theatre Collingwood.”

The Changemakers Project will provide opportunities for new and emerging playwrights in Ontario to research, write, and submit original works that highlight individual Canadians who have made positive contributions in the past, present, or future. Funds from the OTF grant, which was awarded in late 2024, are being used to help with staffing costs, hosting workshops, as well as some program and administration costs as well. A program coordinator will establish a new-works festival and assemble a local committee to guide the initiative. The project will emphasize diversity, inclusion, and the engagement of newcomers, with a goal of uniting the community and celebrating impactful stories. Writers will be supported throughout the creative process, and one play will ultimately be selected and presented annually by Theatre Collingwood.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation and the Government of Ontario for recognizing the impact of theatre in our community and investing in the future of live performance in Collingwood,” said Erica Angus, Executive Director of Theatre Collingwood. “This funding allows us to break new ground with the Changemakers Project, ensuring that more people have the opportunity to engage with the arts in meaningful ways.”

Theatre Collingwood is expanding its programming to provide greater access to theatre for underserved communities, offer mentorship opportunities for emerging artists, and develop new artistic works that reflect diverse perspectives.

“We have worked very hard to create new opportunities for residents and visitors of South Georgian Bay to experience high-quality theatre and drama education programs, and we are grateful for this grant that enables us to create projects that feed the hearts and souls of our community,” added Angus.

The Newfoundland Songbook show, now playing at the John Saunders Centre, celebrates the rich musical heritage of Newfoundland, blending traditional folk songs with stories of resilience, adventure, and community. During the event, MPP Saunderson announced the Ontario Trillium Foundation's continued support for Theatre Collingwood, recognizing its role in fostering arts and culture in the region.

“Whether it's helping people learn new things, connect with their community, or simply have fun, organizations like Theatre Collingwood's deliver experiences that make a difference,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “That's why grant support through the Ontario Trillium Foundation is so important. This funding will help ensure that it remains at the heart of the community for decades to come.”

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested nearly $105M into 732 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

