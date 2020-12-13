Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Shenkman Arts Centre Announces Winter Courses

Registration began on Monday, December 7 at 9 pm!

Dec. 13, 2020  

Banish the boredom this winter with Shenkman Arts Centre courses. Registration began on Monday, December 7 at 9 pm!

The venue will be offering a variety of City-run music courses, dance courses and a digital arts course! With public health measures in place and virtual classes to come, there are options for everyone.

Head over to ottawa.ca/artsguide to check out all the courses they have to offer.

Stay up to date on all announcements at https://www.facebook.com/ShenkmanArts/.


Related Articles View More Ottawa Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 James Monroe Iglehart Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Efroymson Family Fund Renews Support Of Annual Songbook Academy
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for the Broadway Princess Party's Holiday Concert from 54 Below!
  • A BroadwayWorld Guide to NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special Airing Tonight!