Review: TURN OF THE SCREW at Ottawa Little Theatre

Ottawa Little Theatre’s presentation of Henry James’ 1898 gothic horror story, the Turn of the Screw arrives right on time to celebrate the Halloween season. James’ novella has been adapted for the stage by Tim Luscombe and is brought to life by by Ottawa Little Theatre Director, Ian Gillies.

Turn of the Screw is a classic ghost story that delves into the psychological and supernatural. Set at Bly House, a rural Victorian estate, the story follows a young governess (Sharon Bernbaum) who has been engaged to care for two orphaned children, Flora (Danielle McDonald) and Miles (Thomas Jestin). Immediately enamoured by the children, the governess happily settles into her duties. After a short while, she becomes aware of strange and unsettling occurrences, such as sounds in the night, and a dark figure hovering in her bedchamber. The governess begins to believe that the house is haunted by the malevolent spirits of the former governess and a valet. Over the course of the play, the line between reality and imagination starts to blur, leaving us to wonder if the governess has gone mad.

Monaghan and McDonald in Ottawa Little Theatre's

Turn of the Screw. Photo by Maria Vartanova

Where this Ottawa Little Theatre production excels is in creating an immersive and haunting ambiance through the use of atmospheric lighting (lighting co-designed by Patrice Arruda and Roxanne Boucher). The soft, dim lighting, accompanied by flickering candlelight, plays a large role in evoking the story’s supernatural feel. The two-story set (co-designed by Lindsay Laviolette and Venetia Lawless) allows shadows cast by the candlelight to loom across the stage further enhancing the suspense. This, together with the strategic use of darkness keeps the characters - and the audience - perpetually on edge.

The cast delivers committed and nuanced performances, with each actor dedicating themselves fully to their roles. Bernbaum, McDonald, and Jestin portray the central figures with a wonderful intensity and emotional depth, capturing the terror of the governess, the innocence of the children, and the malicious spirit lurking beneath the surface. However, the most memorable and unexpected delight comes from the performance of Susan Monaghan as Ms. Grose, the housekeeper. Though a relatively minor role compared to the leads, Monaghan embodies the very essence of a Victorian housekeeper: fiercely loyal, practical, and quietly perceptive. Her presence helps to offset the supernatural tension, and her interactions with the children adds warmth to the otherwise chilling tale.

Bernbaum and Jestin in Ottawa Little Theatre's

Turn of the Screw. Photo by Maria Vartanova

If you’re seeking the perfect way to embrace the Halloween spirit this year, look no further than Ottawa Little Theatre’s Turn of the Screw. The combination of atmospheric production, devoted performances, and a timeless ghost story makes for a compelling night at the theatre. Creep over to the Ottawa Little Theatre by November 15th to see Turn of the Screw before it vanishes into thin air. You’ll be left questioning what is real and what truly lurks in the shadows long after the curtain falls. Get tickets at the link below or click here for more information.

