Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Donna-Michelle St. Bernard's Epic New Play THE FIRST STONE Closes GCTC's 2022-23 Season

This show features a 14-person ensemble, and is one of the largest productions in GCTC's 48-year history.

Mar. 30, 2023  

To close out its 22-23 Season, Great Canadian Theatre Company will co-produce, with New Harlem Productions, The First Stone, an epic new play by three-time Governor General Literary Award-nominated playwright Donna-Michelle St. Bernard. This show features a 14-person ensemble, and is one of the largest productions in GCTC's 48-year history.

The First Stone marries text, movement, and song to tell a universal story that tackles ideas of generational violence, forgiveness, and what it really means to come home. During the Ugandan Civil War, two children are captured into an army, while their father fights on the other side. Their mother will do anything to get them back. St. Bernard points us towards hope, showing us how a community can repair after being torn apart.

"The question of who gets to go home is one that impacts us all," says playwright Donna-Michelle St. Bernard, "echoing from the ranks of minor combatants to the bunks of residential schools, the broken foster care system and contemporary youth incarceration facilities. This play aims to hear from the children."

The First Stone was written as part of her 54ology, a series of performance works responding to historical and current contexts of different African countries. The play was supported through the NAC's National Creation Fund and had its original premiere in October in downtown Toronto at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.The Toronto cast is joined in Ottawa by a chorus of local performers.

"Everything that we are doing in this play," says St. Bernard, "everything that we are doing in this story, has everything to do with where we are now, with how we encounter justice in our lives every day, with what is expected of us. Even if the story we are hearing seems like it is a faraway story, it expects something of us here, now where we are."

The show will run for two weeks at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre.

The First Stone

By Donna-Michelle St. Bernard

Directed by Yvette Nolan

Cast

Courage Bacchus | Ancestral Echoes (recorded)

daniel jelani ellis | Boy

Dorothy A. Atabong | Mom

Ingrid Gayle | Chorus

Joy Mwandemange | Chorus

Megan Legesse | Chorus | Co-Dance Captain

Micah Jondel DeShazer | Chorus

Michael Lamont Lytle | Grandad

Nawa Nicole Simon | Girl

Oluwakayode Sodunke | Chorus

Paul Smith | Kidogo

Tsholo Khalema | Ancestor

Taija Shoné-Chung | Uma

Tifanni Kenny | Chorus

Uche Ama | Auntie, Teacher | Co-Dance Captain

Creative Team

Cam Davis | Projection Designer

Des'ree Gray | Costume Designer

Jackie Chau | Set Designer

Maddie Bautista | Music Composition & Sound Design

Michelle Ramsay | Original Lighting Designer

Rachel Schaen | Lighting Designer onsite

The Company

Alison Wong | Producer, New Harlem Productions

Charissa Wilcox | Production Manager, New Harlem Productions

Heather Bellingham | Assistant Stage Manager

Indrit Kasapi | Choreographer

Lindsay Anne Black | Nebulous Associate, New Harlem Productions

Sarah O'Brien | Stage Manager

Sarah Waisvisz | Chorus Director

Shannon Litzenberger | Assistant Director

Tickets are available at gctc.ca or at the box office. To provide more financial accessibility, limited Pick-Your-Price tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Please see the website for details, or contact the box office.

Reduced Capacity Performances - April 14 & 18: These shows are sold at 50% capacity, for those who are looking for a bit more space between you and your seat-neighbour. Masking is required at these performances.

Pay-What-You-Decide - April 16: The 1st Sunday of each mainstage production is Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD) Sunday. Any remaining tickets 24 hours before this performance can be purchased for any price you decide, by calling or visiting the box office. (Not currently available online.)

Relaxed Performance - April 18: Tuesday the 18th is also a relaxed performance. During these performances, you are welcome to get up, move, stretch, leave and re-enter the theatre as your body needs. This show is also a reduced capacity performance with required masking.

ASL Performance - April 21: This show features ASL interpretation. For best seats, book with the code "ASL" or call the box office.




Review: Kanata Theatres Production of HAVING RELATIONS Photo
Review: Kanata Theatre's Production of HAVING RELATIONS
A fluffy, lighthearted rom-com that moves at a good pace and is highly entertaining. Running through April 1st at the Ron Maslin Playhouse.
Review: DISNEYS ALADDIN at Ottawas National Arts Centre Photo
Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Ottawa's National Arts Centre
Broadway Across Canada has brought the touring production of Disney's Aladdin to Ottawa for the first time as part of its 2022-2023 season. Celebrating its ninth anniversary on Broadway, it was obvious that audiences have been waiting a long time for the musical to visit and there was a sense of excitement in the air. Predictably, the audience was a mixture of all ages since the animated film that inspired the musical was released over thirty years ago, back in 1992.
BECAUSE YOU NEVER ASKED Comes to MAI in April Photo
BECAUSE YOU NEVER ASKED Comes to MAI in April
Based on discussions between composer Roger White and his grandmother, Marianna Clark (née Goldmann), about her experiences fleeing Nazi Germany and arriving in the UK as a refugee, the piece combines texts mined from diaries and letters that Marianna wrote in her late teens and early 20s with the recordings of her speaking in her 90s.
Interview: Senzel Ahmady of DISNEYS ALADDIN Photo
Interview: Senzel Ahmady of DISNEY'S ALADDIN
Performing as Jasmine at Ottawa's National Arts Centre from March 21st to 26th as part of Broadway Across Canada's 2022-2023 Season

More Hot Stories For You


Donna-Michelle St. Bernard's Epic New Play THE FIRST STONE Closes GCTC's 2022-23 SeasonDonna-Michelle St. Bernard's Epic New Play THE FIRST STONE Closes GCTC's 2022-23 Season
March 30, 2023

To close out its 22-23 Season, Great Canadian Theatre Company will co-produce, with New Harlem Productions, The First Stone, an epic new play by three-time Governor General Literary Award-nominated playwright Donna-Michelle St. Bernard.
BECAUSE YOU NEVER ASKED Comes to MAI in AprilBECAUSE YOU NEVER ASKED Comes to MAI in April
March 22, 2023

Based on discussions between composer Roger White and his grandmother, Marianna Clark (née Goldmann), about her experiences fleeing Nazi Germany and arriving in the UK as a refugee, the piece combines texts mined from diaries and letters that Marianna wrote in her late teens and early 20s with the recordings of her speaking in her 90s.
Banff Centre Announces New Exhibition At Walter Phillips GalleryBanff Centre Announces New Exhibition At Walter Phillips Gallery
March 17, 2023

Banff Centre has announced the opening of a new exhibition at Walter Phillips Gallery entitled Piña, Why is the Sky Blue? The exhibition will be on display until July 30th, and features video, virtual reality, 3D printing, and combines elements of science fiction storytelling with documentary content.
THE SUPINE COBBLER, THE WALTZ & More Set for The Great Canadian Theatre Company's 2023-24 SeasonTHE SUPINE COBBLER, THE WALTZ & More Set for The Great Canadian Theatre Company's 2023-24 Season
March 16, 2023

The Great Canadian Theatre Company has announced a full subscription season with 5 new mainstage productions. See how to purchase tickets!
Banff Centre Announces Collaboration With The National Arts CentreBanff Centre Announces Collaboration With The National Arts Centre
March 10, 2023

Banff Centre, in collaboration with the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, is excited to announce the 2023 Opera in the 21st Century multi-disciplinary program. The partnership will see the first module of the program taking place over two weeks at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, with the second module providing three weeks of programming at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.
share