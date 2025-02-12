Bear & Co. Come To The Gladstone with Lucy Kirkwood's THE CHILDREN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bear & Co. will presentÂ The Children at The Gladstone, aÂ black comedy about hope and marriage in the face of disaster.

Three friends. A seaside cottage. JustÂ down the coast, thereâ€™s been anÂ accident at the nuclear power plant. InÂ the aftermath, three friends confront anÂ impossible question: What is the cost ofÂ love?

The creative team features local, multi-award-winning theatre artists at the topÂ of their game: Hugh Neilson, BeverleyÂ Wolfe, and Rachel Eugster, directed byÂ Eleanor Crowder.Â

Running February 19 (preview) â€“ March 8. Evening shows Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30; matinees Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30Â Tickets can be purchased at The Gladstone, with a range of pricing options including pay what-you-can Tuesdays: https://thegladstone.ca/shows/the-children/.

About Bear & Co.

Compelling theatre, close to home. Eleanor Crowder and Rachel Eugster areÂ the core artists at the heart of this professional indie collective, a resident company at The Gladstone:

