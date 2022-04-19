YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, OLIVER & More Announced for Osceola Arts 2022-2023 Season

Osceola Arts has announced its season of plays and musicals for the 2022-2023 Theatre Season. This season's lineup will feature familiar titles and celebrate shows that were not only beloved on stage but also cherished on the silver screen! This 62nd season of theatre begins in September 2022 and runs through August 2023. Show titles, dates, and descriptions are as follows:

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein: September 16 - October 2, 2022

Frederick Frankenstein hopes to carry on his grandfather's legacy of bringing a corpse back to life in this popular horror parody musical. With the help of his servant Igor and assistant Inga, Dr. Frankenstein must decide if he will stay in Transylvania or flee the town that detests the Frankenstein name. Rated PG

Lionel Bart's Oliver: December 2 - December 18, 2022

Orphan Oliver ventures to the Victorian streets of London and joins Fagin and his group of petty pickpockets. After being taken in by Mr. Brownlow, Oliver must dodge Fagin's henchmen who threaten his chances at finding love and acceptance in this musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens' classic. Rated G

Clue: On Stage: January 20 - February 5, 2023

Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard have all been invited to a mysterious dinner party. When their host turns up dead, the six guests must put their heads together to find the killer. If they don't, they could be next in this hilarious whodunit farce. Rated PG

Sweet Charity: March 10 - March 26, 2023

This Bob Fosse musical comedy tells the story of Charity Valentine. She is a hopeless romantic dance hall hostess who hasn't been lucky in love since moving to the Big Apple. Enter Oscar, a mild-mannered accountant, who just might be the ONE! Will Charity's unwavering optimism finally lead her to true love? Rated PG-13

Steel Magnolias: April 21 - May 7, 2023

Truvy's Louisiana beauty salon is the place to gossip and get your hair done. Every Saturday, town staples Ouiser, Miss Clairee, M'Lynn and Shelby fill the salon with the sounds of hilarious banter, amusing rumors and unsolicited advice. When a tragic death occurs, the ladies come together and find strength, love and support in one another. Rated PG-13

Xanadu: July 21 - August 6, 2023

It's the 1980s and Sonny is a struggling artist searching for inspiration when a beautiful Greek muse descends from Mount Olympus and encourages him to build the world's greatest creation...a Roller Disco! With a sprinkle of glitter, a dash of neon, and some legendary pop tunes this musical comedy is a perfect celebration of Summer! Rated PG

Special Engagement Add on Shows include:

Misery: October 28 - November 6, 2022

After a car crash, romance novelist Paul Sheldon finds himself trapped in a secluded cabin under the care of Annie Wilkes. How will Annie, his self-proclaimed 'Number One Fan,' react when she learns her favorite character has been killed off in his unreleased manuscript? And will Paul survive to write again? Rated R

Cruel Intentions: A 90's Musical: June 9 - June 18, 2023

Bored with their daily elite prep school activities, Sebastian and Kathryn have upped the ante with a risqué wager: Can Sebastian seduce the new headmaster's virtuous daughter? On the path to victory, they find themselves tangled in a web of secrets and temptations in this modern musical packed with nostalgic 90's hits. Rated R

New Season Ticket Subscriptions will go on sale to the general public on June 15th. Season Tickets include all six productions for $140. Current Season Ticket holder renewals are available May 15th. Single show ticket prices are $23 for Seniors and students and $28 for Adults. Group rates are also available. All single show tickets can be purchased online at OsceolaArts.org or by calling the box office at 407-846-6257 beginning July 15th.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.