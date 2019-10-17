Winter Springs Performing Arts Provides Relief With URINETOWN

We can't hold it much longer! Urinetown the Musical at Winter Springs Performing Arts will be flooding the stage with incredible acting, song, & dance November 1 through November 3. Performances are Friday, Saturday at 7pm and Saturday, Sunday at 2pm.

In a grungy, run-down, forgotten city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to flushing freedom!

The cast includes youth actors ages 11 through adult, making this Winter Springs Performing Arts first production delving into the Orlando community theatre scene. Student performers who have been developing their performance skills at Winter Springs Performing Arts education program are cast amongst veteran actors such as Theo Champagne and Amber Mercer whom head up this cast in a perfect pairing as Bobby Strong and Hope Cladwell.

Along with performance skills, the youth actors are learning how to work alongside diverse performers. Marc Batchelor, Michael Matson, and Angie McCoy are just a few of our older adult performers teaching the students to work with maturity and professionalism. Theo Champagne (Bobby Strong), a non-binary individual, is inspiring the students to see beyond the construct of gender norms when playing different roles & characters.

Heading up this diverse cast is director Noel Marie, Head of Theatre at WSPA along side Kevin Kelly as Musical Director.

"It is amazing to see how far these young actors have come with their fantastic talent and performing skills." boasts Shanda Batchelor, Program Director Winter Springs Performing Arts.

Ticket prices are $14. This show is rated does include content and language.

For tickets and more information visit online at www.winterspringsarts.org

Winter Springs Performing Arts is a registered 501(c)(3), non- profit charitable organization.





