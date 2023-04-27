Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winter Park Playhouse Presents DESPERATE MEASURES Next Month

Performances run May 12 - June 11, 2023. 

Apr. 27, 2023  
Winter Park Playhouse Presents DESPERATE MEASURES Next Month

Closing the highly successful Winter Park Playhouse 20th Anniversary Series, the Off-Broadway hit - Desperate Measures - makes its way to the theatre's Mainstage May 12 - June 11, 2023. This uproarious musical comedy won both the 2018 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and is set for its return to The Winter Park Playhouse with an impressive professional cast. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

This witty and wild musical comedy takes the Bard's Measure for Measure and shakes things up! With a toe-tappin' score by award-winning composer David Friedman, and fresh and feisty book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg, Desperate Measures is fully loaded with laughs! The scene is set in the 1890's, where dangerously handsome Johnny Blood must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters - a wily sheriff, an eccentric priest, an authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good and a nun out of the habit!

The production boasts a cast of heavyweight professional musical comedy actors including four returning to the Playhouse: Robert Justin Dresner (Florida Festival of New Musicals), Hannah Laird (Daddy Long Legs, Marvelous Wonderettes, Heartbeats, Desperate Measures), Alexander Mrazek (Desperate Measures) and Brandon Roberts (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown). Hannah McGinley Lemasters and Charles Stevens are making their Playhouse debut.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, Ned Wilkinson on Fiddle and Mandolin, Chris Mewhinney on Bass and Miles Randoph on Guitar/Banjo/Mandolin.

The New York Times says Desperate Measures is "A delight! .... Such a hoot! Wonderful!" and Theatre Mania confirms it is " .... a production of infinite jest and most excellent fancy, delicious buffoonery and infectious glee!"

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 student and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org




Creative City Project Reveals Their Upcoming Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Season Photo
Creative City Project Reveals Their Upcoming Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Season
It’s another season of one-of-a-kind art experiences audiences cannot have anywhere else in the world.  Creative City Project announces new, immersive art, theater and music in their Fall/Winter 2023-2024 season. 
Orlando Gay Chorus Announces Emcees for BroadGAY Spectacular Photo
Orlando Gay Chorus Announces Emcees for BroadGAY Spectacular
 Representative Anna Eskamani and activist Ida Eskamani will emcee for Orlando Gay Chorus’ BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour! across central Florida. While Rep. Eskamani is known throughout the state, and nation, for her advocacy on behalf of the people as part of the Florida House of Representatives, Eskamani also proudly sits on the Board of Directors for the Orlando Gay Chorus.
Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association Photo
Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association
The latest offering by Florida Theatrical Association at the newly-opened Orlando Fringe Arts Space in downtown Orlando, is the Central Florida premiere of Adam Rapp’s, THE SOUND INSIDE. This Tony Award nominated play provides audiences with a complex and fascinating journey into an unlikely relationship between a tenured Yale creative writing professor and a brilliant but enigmatic student. A layered story – THE SOUND INSIDE feels at times to be a thriller, at others a love story, but throughout – a mystery.
Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Athens Theatre Photo
Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Athens Theatre
In the world of theatre, there are some shows that simply resonate on a different level. In my experience, this happens when the perfect cast comes together with visionary creatives at the perfect moment in time. And when these puzzle pieces all snap into place, it delivers a performance that just feels different, one that makes the audience feel like they are lucky to be in that moment together. If you have experienced this before, you know, it is truly magical. Typically, this has been, for me, a feeling primarily reserved for popular, highly acclaimed shows, usually on Broadway (but not always). On Thursday night – I experienced that same rush, those same chills, and that same rare feeling sitting in the audience for the first time at the historic Athens Theatre in Deland, Florida – witnessing their latest production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. As I sat there, I forgot that the amazingly talented cast were all volunteers – brought together by their love for the art and a passion for performance – and reveled as they delivered a stunning piece of musical theatre that was truly wonderous to behold.

More Hot Stories For You


Creative City Project Reveals Their Upcoming Fall/Winter 2023-2024 SeasonCreative City Project Reveals Their Upcoming Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Season
April 26, 2023

It’s another season of one-of-a-kind art experiences audiences cannot have anywhere else in the world.  Creative City Project announces new, immersive art, theater and music in their Fall/Winter 2023-2024 season. 
Orlando Gay Chorus Announces Emcees for BroadGAY SpectacularOrlando Gay Chorus Announces Emcees for BroadGAY Spectacular
April 25, 2023

 Representative Anna Eskamani and activist Ida Eskamani will emcee for Orlando Gay Chorus’ BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour! across central Florida. While Rep. Eskamani is known throughout the state, and nation, for her advocacy on behalf of the people as part of the Florida House of Representatives, Eskamani also proudly sits on the Board of Directors for the Orlando Gay Chorus.
Riverside Theatre Announces The Return Of THE COMEDY ZONE & LIVE IN THE LOOP Riverside Theatre Announces The Return Of THE COMEDY ZONE & LIVE IN THE LOOP 
April 21, 2023

The Comedy Zone and Live and Loop return to Riverside Theatre with performances Friday and Saturday evenings most weekends for the remainder of the year. 
MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, and More Set For the 2023-2024 Broadway Season at the King Center For The Performing ArtsMEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, and More Set For the 2023-2024 Broadway Season at the King Center For The Performing Arts
April 21, 2023

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, with ASM Global and the King Center unveils its highly anticipated 23–24 Season for the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, FL. Learn more about the lineup here!
Central Florida Community Arts Reveals Cast For DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST: IN CONCERTCentral Florida Community Arts Reveals Cast For DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST: IN CONCERT
April 19, 2023

Central Florida Community Arts has announced the principal cast for Disney's Beauty & The Beast: In Concert, a collaborative performance that will bring together members from across the organization to tell the classic story. The show will feature the innovative inclusion of CFCArts members to represent each of the organization's program areas.
share