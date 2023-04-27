Winter Park Playhouse Presents DESPERATE MEASURES Next Month

Closing the highly successful Winter Park Playhouse 20th Anniversary Series, the Off-Broadway hit - Desperate Measures - makes its way to the theatre's Mainstage May 12 - June 11, 2023. This uproarious musical comedy won both the 2018 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and is set for its return to The Winter Park Playhouse with an impressive professional cast. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

This witty and wild musical comedy takes the Bard's Measure for Measure and shakes things up! With a toe-tappin' score by award-winning composer David Friedman, and fresh and feisty book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg, Desperate Measures is fully loaded with laughs! The scene is set in the 1890's, where dangerously handsome Johnny Blood must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters - a wily sheriff, an eccentric priest, an authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good and a nun out of the habit!

The production boasts a cast of heavyweight professional musical comedy actors including four returning to the Playhouse: Robert Justin Dresner (Florida Festival of New Musicals), Hannah Laird (Daddy Long Legs, Marvelous Wonderettes, Heartbeats, Desperate Measures), Alexander Mrazek (Desperate Measures) and Brandon Roberts (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown). Hannah McGinley Lemasters and Charles Stevens are making their Playhouse debut.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, Ned Wilkinson on Fiddle and Mandolin, Chris Mewhinney on Bass and Miles Randoph on Guitar/Banjo/Mandolin.

The New York Times says Desperate Measures is "A delight! .... Such a hoot! Wonderful!" and Theatre Mania confirms it is " .... a production of infinite jest and most excellent fancy, delicious buffoonery and infectious glee!"

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 student and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org