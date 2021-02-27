Wanzie's LADIES OF EOLA HEIGHTS Zoom Reunion Holds Encore Presentation

Producers Rich Charon and Wanzie Presents are currently presenting an encore on - demand streaming of playwright Michael Wanzie's most-recently-penned Episode 6 in his long-running LADIES OF EOLA HEIGHTS franchise which originally debuted on August 15, 2020.

The newest play in the series was specifically written to take place in a Zoom Meeting in which the characters are actually engaged. So, unlike watching one of the gazillion plays currently being "read" online these days, this play was not only written with the intent of being presented online but with a storyline that was contrived with the Zoom call being central to the premise of the play - thus when watching this play online the viewer won't feel as though one is missing any element of the show because, in fact it is being presented exactly as intended.

The show is currently available for on-demand viewing from time of ticket purchase through midnight on March 16, 2021 at the low cost of only $15 per household: www.wanzie.eventbrite.com

The show was Directed by Kenny Howard and features Beth Marshall, Blue Star,

Peg O'Keef, Kerry Alice, and in his final appearance as June Locksdale - taped just weeks prior this untimely passing - the wonderful Sam "Miss Sammy" Singhaus also performs.

The Ladies are excited to have you join them on this, their most recent escapade - which does NOT require you to have seen any previous plays in the Ladies franchise. ZOOM REUNION works as a stand-alone play that may be thoroughly enjoyed whether you are familiar with the Locksdale sisters or will be meeting them for the first time during their online reunion.

In "Episode 6" of the Ladies franchise, the Locksdale sisters - Opal, Ruby, and Pearl, have not spoken to one another in nearly a decade. That is, until today, when Pearl invites her sisters (and you) to join her in a Zoom meeting because she has a very important announcement to make. Of course the prerequisite drinking and arguing of any Locksdale reunion takes hold in full force to hilarious ends.

As per usual, old wounds are ripped open in entertaining and heart-wrenching ways, only to be healed again. In the process our Ladies strengthen their southern sisterhood even as they continue to shock one another, evolve, and discover new secrets.

Miss Sammy appears in the new-to-this-production Ladies of Eola Heights 60's-style sitcom jingle composed by Rich Charron, with lyrics by Wanzie, and featuring the vocal talents of Randi Solomon and David Dorman. Miss Sammy also appears lip syncing to Solomon's voice singing musical segues between the three scenes of this one-act, one hour-long comedic play.

All the performers appearing in Wanzie's LADIES OF EOLA HEIGHTS Episode 6 - ZOOM REUNION are compensated on a box office revenue share system. The share that would typically be allocated to Mr. Singhaus will be donated in Sam's memory to the Paul M. Wegman Scholarship Fund, which awards tuition assistance to LGBTQ students of theater attending Seminole State College (formerly known as Seminole Community College).

When purchasing a ticket, you will notice the additional option of making a further donation specifically earmarked for the Paul M. Wegman Scholarship Fund, which was initiated at the time of Paul's passing to honor his lifetime achievement in both the legitimate theater, as well as his long-running stint at the Parliament House as the foul-mouthed, sharp-witted, and insanely entertaining hostess and emcee, Miss P.

Please considering making an additional donation directly to the scholarship fund if your situation allows, so that we may assist in keeping Paul's scholarship funded

TICKETS: wanzie.eventbrite.com