WUCF Partners With Orlando Shakes To Broadcast JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

WUCF, Central Florida PBS, collaborates with regional theater Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF to bring a broadcast of Jack and the Beanstalk to Central Florida. The live recording of this jazzy, modern interpretation of the classic fairy tale was written by music legend, and Central Florida local, Michael Andrew.

"WUCF is excited to showcase local cultural content as part of our at-home learning initiative," said Dr. Phil Hoffman, WUCF executive director. "It's an important first-time collaboration with Orlando Shakes, and we're proud to bring enriching entertainment and professional theater to families across Central Florida."

This collaboration marks Orlando Shakes' first television broadcast.

"In homes across the region, we're offering an opportunity to shake up the daily routine and introduce children to the performing arts," Douglas Love-Ramos, Orlando Shakes' managing director, said. "We are sharing a musical created by an iconic jazz artist, but most importantly, we are bringing families together for a storytelling adventure, a real escape from daily life."

Famous for his performances at the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City, Michael Andrew has created shows paying tribute to the writers of the "American Songbook" including Johnny Mercer, Sammy Cahn, and the Gershwins. He reached out to the Orlando Shakes, eager to write an original production of his son's favorite fairy tale, Jack and the Beanstalk.His interpretation serves as an homage to classic American musical theater, making it enjoyable for both parents and children.

"It's been exciting to create a new piece not only influenced by the musicals of the Golden Age of Broadway, but also influenced by the performers who are playing these iconic roles," said playwright and composer Michael Andrew. "I've created a song for a giant with a giant vocal range and for other specific qualities brought out by our talented cast."

ABOUT THIS PRODUCTION

Will you dare to reach new heights? From the urban jungle to the quaint countryside, Jack is well known for his sense of adventure - or at least in his daydreams. When it's up to our hero to rescue new friends, his bravery will be put to the test. Amongst giants, mystery, and magic, join Jack on an exhilarating, musical escapade to a land above the clouds!

Jack and the Beanstalk features Terence Lee as Jack, Carlos Pereyo as Giant & Ensemble, Amanda Anne Dayton as Harp & Ensemble, Andy Hansen as Salesman & Ensemble, Daniel Romano as Cow & Ensemble, and Alina Alcántara as Mom.

The Orlando Shakes artistic team includes Director Brandon Yagel, Musical Director Megan Tsurumaki, Choreographer Spenser Marrow, Scenic Designer Chris McKinney, Lighting Designer Philip Lupo, Costume Designer Kristina Tollefson, Sound Designer Britt Sandusky, and Stage Manager Alyssa Zegers.

