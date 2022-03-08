VIDEO: First Look at PETE THE CAT at Orlando REP

Pete The Cat kicks off this week at Orlando REP. Check out a first look at the production in the all new video below!

Closed prematurely in 2020, the favorite children's book and television character created by James Dean and Kimberly Dean comes back to life onstage in the musical Pete The Cat, written by Sarah Hammond and Will Aronson.

The minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking- that is, except for Jimmy, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. When Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship and inspiration, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus!

Performances run through April 10, 2022. Learn more at https://www.orlandorep.com/show/pete-the-cat/.