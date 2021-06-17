ULTIMATE 70s and A PETER WHITE CHRISTMAS Announced At The King Center

Two new shows have been added to the King Center's upcoming lineup: Ultimate 70's a?? An evening with Firefall, Orleans, Pure Prairie League and A Peter White Christmas featuring special guests Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala.

Get full details here:

Ultimate 70's

An evening with Firefall, Orleans, Pure Prairie League

Thursday, September 23 at 7:30pm

L3 Harris Theatre at the King Center

Tickets from $76, inclusive of fees

The Ultimate 70's is one great night with 3 great hita??making bands.

The layered harmonies of FIREFALL, backed by driving rhythms, transcends many genres from rock to country to AC, and brought the band platinum and gold success with such hits as "You Are The Woman," "Strange Way," and "Just Remember I Love You."

In 2021, platinum hita??makers ORLEANS are celebrating 49 years of live performances. They've been praised by their peers for their songwriting skills, instrumental prowess and classic trademark harmonies with unmistakable radio hits that include "Still The One", "Dance With Me" and "Love Takes Time".

2021 marks the 51st anniversary of PURE PRAIRIE LEAGUE. The band is known for their iconic hit song "Amie," and Top 10 Hits "Let Me Love You Tonight" and "Still Right Here In My Heart", as well as their Norman Rockwella??inspired cowboy album covers.

A Peter White Christmas

with special guests Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala

Thursday, December 9 at 8pm

L3 Harris Theatre at the King Center

Tickets from $62.50, inclusive of fees

Make your list and check it twice! This holiday concert is more than just nice. Contemporary jazz lovers eagerly await this annual funa??filled concert, which has packed fans into halls and arenas coasta??toa??coast year after year.

Peter White is an extraordinary and fluent acoustic guitarist whose skills are worlda??renowned. Revered saxophonist Mindi Abair returns with her dynamic vigor, ready to captivate audiences far & wide. Vincent Ingala is no stranger to contemporary jazz audiences a?? his charisma, energy and musicianship will put a smile on anyone's face.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets available at KingCenter.com.