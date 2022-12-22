Tony-Winner Leslie Odom Jr. And More Join Jazz Series At Dr. Phillips Center This Season

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announced their Jazz Series will return this season featuring unparalleled artistry with four upcoming performances taking place in the acoustically remarkable Steinmetz Hall supported by Massey Services, Inc. The downtown Orlando arts center is thrilled to welcome such talented artists that represent the many facets of the jazz genre all in the one-of-a-kind, multiform hall.

The series kicks off this month with Tremonti Sings Sinatra on December 29 featuring Mark Tremonti accompanied by surviving members of Sinatra's band as well as various top-notch players. Tremonti, best known for his tenures with rock bands Creed and Alter Bridge, has been recognized as #1 on Guitar World's "Top 20 Best Guitarists of the Decade." As explosive as Tremonti's playing may be at times, he has quietly and rather unassumingly asserted himself as one of the most pure, precise and prolific guitarists, songwriters and frontmen of the modern era. Praised by Riff Magazine for a vocal tone that "echoes Sinatra in an uncanny way," Tremonti cut 14 classics for Tremonti Sings Sinatra and is joined on his album by a cohort of A-list musicians whose credits span from Sinatra (of course), Sammy Davis Jr., Ray Charles, Billy Joel, Barbra Streisand and Barry Manilow to Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Buddy Rich.

Next in the series, on March 12, guests can experience An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr. Best known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the smash hit musical Hamilton, the multifaceted, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor has a career that spans all performance genres. He has received recognition with Tony and Grammy Awards as well as an Emmy, and most recently, two Academy Award nominations for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film and music. Odom most recently starred in and performed the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke in the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaption of One Night in Miami..., directed by Regina King. His portrayal of the soul icon was met with widespread critical acclaim, earning him nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award and Golden Globe Awards, among others. King also enlisted Odom to write, compose and perform the film's original song, "Speak Now," for which he was nominated for an Oscar and has since earned him a Critics' Choice Award for Best Song as well as several other award nominations.

In celebration of their 28th year of performing, Pink Martini is embarking on their first full season of global touring since 2019--including their very first performance at the arts center as part of the Jazz Series. America's biggest little orchestra, Pink Martini with special guest China Forbes perform its multilingual repertoire on March 22. Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini has performed on concert stages throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America. Featuring their rollicking cross-genre mix of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop, the group has sold over 3 million albums worldwide on their own independent label.

Dr. Phillips Center continues its partnership with New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO), comprised of 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today, joins one of the most important contemporary jazz musicians to perform Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on May 25. The JLCO has been the Jazz at Lincoln Center resident orchestra since 1988 and spends over a third of the year on tour across the world. Under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, the JCLO performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to Jazz at Lincoln Center commissioned works, including compositions by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fletcher Henderson, Thelonius Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Charles Mingus, and current and former Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Ted Nash, Victor Goines, Sherman Irby, Chris Crenshaw and Carlos Henriquez.

Guests can purchase tickets for the following performances at drphillipscenter.org:

Jazz Series in Steinmetz Hall:

Tremonti Sings Sinatra

Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Pink Martini with special guest China Forbes

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida and generous donors and sponsors. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes the grand 2,711-seat Walt Disney Theater, the community-theater style 296-seat Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, the new adaptable 1,464-1,770-seat Steinmetz Hall and, opening in 2023, the dynamic cabaret-style music room Judson's. In addition, the venue has various versatile event spaces like the DeVos Family Room, the Rooftop Terrace and the 3-acre outdoor Seneff Arts Plaza. In addition, the arts center's AdventHealth School of Arts offers classes, camps and pre-professional productions. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org.