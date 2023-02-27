Titusville Playhouse Presents PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT

Shake your groove thing baby at PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT! The show opens Friday, March 3 and runs through Sunday, March 26! Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Based on the smash-hit movie, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends, Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined. With a dazzling array of outrageous Olivier and Tony award-winning costumes and a hit parade of dance floor favorites including "It's Raining Men," "I Will Survive," "Hot Stuff," "Boogie Wonderland," "Go West," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and "I Love The Nightlife," this wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey to the heart of FABULOUS!

The cast stars Jordyn Linkous as Tick/Mitzi, Thomas Greene as Adam/Felicia & Rob Hebel as Bernadette.

Featuring Erica deJongh as Marion, Kinsley Gilreath as Benji, Kevin McCaughin as Bob, Lindsey Strembicki as Shirley, Kana Takahashi as Cynthia, Berlin Charles as Miss Understanding/Jimmy, Noah McAmis as Farrah/Young Bernadette and Noah Thomas as Frank. With Angela Tims, Abigail Gordiany & Holly Fuller as the Divas.

Rounding out the ensemble are Gabriela Astwood, James "Jimbo" Bordenkircher, Berlin Charles, Erica DeJongh, Myanell Enriquez, Emilee Mari Fruscella, Noah McAmis, Kevin McCaughin, Patrick Miller, Andrew Sparks, Lindsey Strembicki, Kana Takahashi and Noah Thomas.

Go down under with us after the show Friday & Saturday nights March 10-25 with QUEENS OF THE NIGHT, our late night drag show hosted by Jordyn Linkous. *Mature Audiences Only*

Executive Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the Playhouse production of PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, featuring choreography by Jordyn Linkous and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as wig designer, Spencer Crosswell as sound designer, Davis Vande Steeg as lighting designer, Christian Fleming as scenic designer, Jonathan Willis as props designer & scenic painting, Eric Norton as technical director, costume design by Jordyn Linkous and Morgan Firestone as stage manager.