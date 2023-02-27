Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Titusville Playhouse Presents PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT

This wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey to the heart of FABULOUS!

Feb. 27, 2023  
Titusville Playhouse Presents PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT

Shake your groove thing baby at PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT! The show opens Friday, March 3 and runs through Sunday, March 26! Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Based on the smash-hit movie, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends, Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined. With a dazzling array of outrageous Olivier and Tony award-winning costumes and a hit parade of dance floor favorites including "It's Raining Men," "I Will Survive," "Hot Stuff," "Boogie Wonderland," "Go West," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and "I Love The Nightlife," this wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey to the heart of FABULOUS!

The cast stars Jordyn Linkous as Tick/Mitzi, Thomas Greene as Adam/Felicia & Rob Hebel as Bernadette.

Featuring Erica deJongh as Marion, Kinsley Gilreath as Benji, Kevin McCaughin as Bob, Lindsey Strembicki as Shirley, Kana Takahashi as Cynthia, Berlin Charles as Miss Understanding/Jimmy, Noah McAmis as Farrah/Young Bernadette and Noah Thomas as Frank. With Angela Tims, Abigail Gordiany & Holly Fuller as the Divas.

Rounding out the ensemble are Gabriela Astwood, James "Jimbo" Bordenkircher, Berlin Charles, Erica DeJongh, Myanell Enriquez, Emilee Mari Fruscella, Noah McAmis, Kevin McCaughin, Patrick Miller, Andrew Sparks, Lindsey Strembicki, Kana Takahashi and Noah Thomas.

Go down under with us after the show Friday & Saturday nights March 10-25 with QUEENS OF THE NIGHT, our late night drag show hosted by Jordyn Linkous. *Mature Audiences Only*

Executive Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the Playhouse production of PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, featuring choreography by Jordyn Linkous and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as wig designer, Spencer Crosswell as sound designer, Davis Vande Steeg as lighting designer, Christian Fleming as scenic designer, Jonathan Willis as props designer & scenic painting, Eric Norton as technical director, costume design by Jordyn Linkous and Morgan Firestone as stage manager.




The 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music Returns To Beautiful Cranes R Photo
The 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music Returns To Beautiful Cranes Roost Park, March 24-26
Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte will come alive with artisans showcasing their talents, color and music at the 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 24-26, 2023, presented by WOW! fiber Internet.  The FREE festival will feature 140 art and fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more all available for purchase.  Uptown Art Expo will also showcase Chalk Street Artists creating mesmerizing chalk masterpieces on the sidewalks of Cranes Roost Park as their canvas.
Megan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in March Photo
Megan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in March
After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando’s new Broadway on The Rocks cabaret series continues on Saturday March 4th with stage, film and TV’s Megan Reinking.
Tickets On Sale Now for CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE 20th Anniversary at the King Center Photo
Tickets On Sale Now for CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE 20th Anniversary at the King Center
This year marks the 20th year of Classic Albums Live at the King Center and individual show tickets to each of the upcoming six Classic Albums Live events planned for this summer are on sale now!
Dr. Phillips Center Welcomed 15,000 Middle Schoolers For 6th & Jazz Program Photo
Dr. Phillips Center Welcomed 15,000 Middle Schoolers For 6th & Jazz Program
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts education program, 6th & Jazz, returned to in-person performances in Walt Disney Theater this week. Fifteen thousand 6th graders from Orange County Public Schools attended the interactive jazz history and influences program and were introduced to the works of jazz legends such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

