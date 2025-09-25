The Winter Park Playhouse Secures Home on Orange Avenue After Approval of TDT Grant Funding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After months of anticipation and negotiation, The Winter Park Playhouse has secured a long-term home in Winter Park after the City of Winter Park purchased the venerable building with Orange County Tourism Development Tax (TDT) grant funds.

On Tuesday September 23, 2025 the City of Winter Park formally purchased 711 N. Orange Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789. The building has been home to The Winter Park Playhouse, a non-profit professional musical theatre, for the past 23 years. Thanks to the grant dollars, the City of Winter Park gains a property and ensures the long term survival of a beloved arts organization that serves residents and visitors who travel to the area to see their professional musicals.

Since 2002, The Winter Park Playhouse has been serving the community steadily with its year-round musicals, cabarets, special events, the Florida Festival of New Musicals and community outreach programming for underserved youth and senior adults.

"We are elated and want to thank the Orange County Mayor and Commissioners, Orange County ARC and TDC, the City of Winter Park Mayor and Commissioners, City and County staff, our donors and every person that helped make this dream become a reality! The Playhouse Board and staff are deeply grateful for this opportunity to continue to entertain, uplift and inspire residents and visitors for years to come!” states Heather Alexander, Co-founder and Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse.

The TDT grant funding is also being utilized to do an extensive renovation of the theatre building which will increase seating capacity by 50% and provide an elevated experience for patrons.

While construction is going on, The Winter Park Playhouse will continue to perform its Mainstage Musicals and Spotlight Cabarets at the neighboring Orlando Shakes theatre complex 812 E. Rollins Street Orlando, FL 32803.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.