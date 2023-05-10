The Sunburst Convention Of Celebrity Impersonators Returns in September

The greatest gathering of celebrity tributes and lookalikes in the world, The Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Impersonators, announces the exciting return for its 19th year on September 20-24, 2023 at The Florida Hotel & Conference Center located at The Florida Mall in Orlando, Florida. Imagine Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Joan Rivers, Lady Gaga, Barbra Streisand, Bono, Tiger Woods, Tim McGraw, Kenny Rogers, Frank Sinatra and over 100 other icons of the past and present all gathered together to be seen, have fun and network. No, it's not another reality show... It's the one-and-only Sunburst Convention.

The general public is invited to get in on the fun with the "Just About Famous" stars and attend talent showcases held on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at 1pm. Celebrity impersonators of legendary actors, singers, comedians, politicians and sport figures will perform, delight and entertain the masses. Spectators can also get their picture taken with their favorite "celebrity".

"We cannot wait to bring back our annual convention in September, reunite with our amazing Sunburst family, add to it and welcome the public back too," says Producers Greg M. and Jackie Thompson. "Sunburst is truly the greatest gathering of celebrity impersonators in the world. It is a unique and special opportunity for both the talent themselves to be seen, get work and have an absolute blast with their peers - and for the public to enjoy the exceptional and surreal entertainment that only Sunburst has to offer."

Lookalikes and tribute artists of all levels are invited to the Sunburst Convention to gather, mingle and network, educate themselves and have an unforgettable time. They are joined by numerous talent buyers, talent agents, producers and meeting planners, who are invited to watch the imitators perform live and make a lasting impression. Sunburst features performance showcases, themed parties, a promotional room, awards banquet and tons of photo opportunities.

Join The Annual Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Impersonators September 20-24, 2023 held at The Florida Hotel & Conference Center located at The Florida Mall at 1500 Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32809. For more information, to register as an artist and to purchase public showcase tickets online ($43), visit Click Here.