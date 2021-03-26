The Ensemble Company To Present John Guare's Acclaimed SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation will continue The Ensemble Company's 2021 season (its third) at its home at Penguin Point Productions. Six Degrees of Separation premiered in 1990 and was nominated for both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play.

Its hit original production starred Stockard Channing, who reprised her role to Academy Award-nominated effect in the film version, and the recent Broadway revival was headlined by Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey, and Corey Hawkins

Inspired by the real-life story of David Hampton, a con man and robber who managed to convince a number of people in the 1980s that he was the son of Sidney Poitier, Six Degrees shows us how the affluent victims turn detective and try to piece together the connections that gave him access to their lives. Meanwhile, the grifter's lies are beginning to catch up with him, leading unexpectedly into darker territory.

The Ensemble Company production of Six Degrees of Separation will include Ensemble Company veterans Robin Neill-Kitaif (Other Desert Cities, The Lion in Winter, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Perfect Arrangement) as Ouisa Kittredge, Dave Atwood (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Geoffrey, Gabriel Garcia (Mother of the Maid, Les Liaisons Dangereuses), Connor Nichols (Torch Song) as Ben, Ryan Christopherson (Dying City) as Rick, and Mallory Ertel (Mother of the Maid, Les Liaisons Dangereuses) as Elizabeth. They will be joined by Ensemble Company newcomers Jeff Cook as Flan Kittredge, Brent Jordan as Paul, Marisa Glidden as Kitty, Beau Wade as Larkin, Caroline Hull as Tess, and Daniel Martinez as Doug. Six Degrees of Separation will be directed by The Ensemble Company's producing artistic director, Matthew MacDermid (The Niceties, Torch Song).

Six Degrees of Separation runs May 6th through 16th, 2021 at Penguin Point Productions' venue, located in the Oviedo Mall at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd in Oviedo. Performances are at 7:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays with Sunday matinee performances beginning at 2:00pm. The March 5th performance is a special industry night performance beginning at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60 and up) and $16 for Students (with I.D.) and may be purchased at www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.