The Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park Presents THE LONG RED HERRING

Apr. 2, 2019  

The Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park presents Pat Cook's comedy thriller, "The Long Red Herring", from March 29-April 8, 2019.

Professor Kleine, a creative literature instructor, has a rather unusual final exam. He sets up a murder in his own home and has his students try to solve it. Somewhere along the way, however, one of the students begins to wonder if it really is just an assignment or a real murder has taken place. After all, no one has seen the professor's wife in some time.

The play is directed by Wade Hair.

Show Dates and Times: March 29-April 8, 2019
Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $20.00 General Admission, $18.00 Senior Citizens (60+), $15.00 Students, $12.00 Mondays, $10.00 Breakthrough Alumni
*cash only at the door or online at www.breakthroughtheatre.com
Reservations: 407-920-4034



