The Abbey presents THE OFFICE! A Murder Mystery Parody, an all-new interactive and immersive walking tour from the creators of The Office! The Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody!, March 23 - April 11, 2021.

Tickets for THE OFFICE! A Murder Mystery Parody go on sale Tuesday, January 26 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

There's been a murder in Scranton, and Michael Scott needs help solving the case! In this hilarious true crime walking tour, groups of up to 35 will move through five locations in Thornton Park and meet some favorite characters along the way, including Jim, Pam, Dwight, and others. Guests are encouraged to use their keen detective skills to find clues, catch red herrings, plant evidence, and lock up the Scranton Strangler.

Ten years ago, before anyone knew the words "social distancing" or "Zoom," there was a string of savage strangulations in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Scranton Strangler gripped the media and became one of the most infamous crimes in western Pennsylvania history. The case was believed to be solved and a man was sentenced to life behind bars. The town took a deep, un-strangled, breath...until a few months ago when a similar strangulation took place. Is this the work of a copycat killer or does an innocent man sit in prison to this day?

Luckily for the scared citizens of Scranton, Dunder Miflin's "World's Best Boss" is on the case. Michael has been a little bored during the quarantine, so he put together this walking tour in hopes of catching the Strangler and making friends while sharing jokes, witticisms, puns, limericks, improv, good looks, and keen knowledge of cold-blooded murder.

"The shutdown of live theater during the pandemic was devastating," says co-creator Bob McSmith. "We took a deep inward look and decided the world needed two things: a Covid-19 vaccine and a parody walking tour. We only have the bandwidth to deliver one of them. We are proud of this unauthorized parody walking tour and hope to bring some fun and nostalgia to people's lives during these trying times, all while catching a killer. It's a win-win (unless you are the killer)."

Creators Bob and Tobly McSmith are best friends who have created many parody musicals over the last 15 years including: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody (New York, Las Vegas, US and UK tour); The Office! A Musical Parody (New York and US Tour); Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NYTimes Critics Pick), Katdashians! The Musical (upsetting Andrew Lloyd Weber), 90210! The Parody Musical! (New York and Chicago); Showgirls! The Musical Parody (New York, San Francisco); Full House! The Musical Parody (starring Perez Hilton), Love Actually! The Parody Musical (New York, upcoming US tour), and Parks & Rec! The Musical Parody (Coming Fall 2021). They are hard at work on their next musical: Sopranos: On Ice! A Figure Skating Parody.

