TRAV'LIN: A 1930S HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE Premieres At Winter Park Playhouse This Month

The new year kicks off with a blockbuster Southeast Regional Premiere on The Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage as they produce Trav'lin : A 1930's Harlem Musical Romance January 21 through February 19, 2022.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Trav'lin boasts a score by the incomparable J.C. Johnson, who most notably co-wrote "This Joint Is Jumpin'" with the legendary Fats Waller. Gary Holmes (who was mentored personally by Mr. Johnson) is the writer and arranger of the show score, and Allan Shapiro is co-author of the book.

Trav'lin was launched as part of the 2010 New York Musical Festival. From there the show had a successful production run in Houston at The Ensemble Theatre then a stop in Ft Worth Texas and Aurora, Colorado. This will be the first production in three years' time and the premiere production in the southeast region of the United States.

The professional cast of veteran actors returning to the Playhouse Mainstage includes Patrece Bloomfield (Ain't Misbehavin', Christmas My Way, Florida Festival of New Musicals), Faith Boles ( Ain't Misbehavin', Beehive), and Johnathan Lee Iverson (Crazy For Gershwin, Florida Festival of New Musicals) with three additional seasoned performers new to The Playhouse stage - Rolin Alexis, Will Scott and Dayja Le'Chelle.

Regional favorite Shonn McCloud will direct, Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will choreograph and resident Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Brandon Miller on bass, Sam Forrest on percussion and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

" We are looking forward to being the first in our region to produce this beautiful new musical on our Mainstage!" confirms Roy Alan, Playhouse Artistic Director.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. All patrons will be required to wear masks during the performance.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org